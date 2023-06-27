ONTARIO, CA and LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2023 / Focus Universal Inc. (NASDAQ:FCUV) ("Focus" or the "Company"), a provider of patented hardware and software design technologies for Internet of Things (IoT) and 5G, is pleased to announce today that it received an industry award during a successful InfoComm 2023. InfoComm is North America's largest technology exhibition and conference focused on the pro AV industry. The exhibition is produced by the Audiovisual and Integrated Experience Association (AVIXA) and currently ranks as a top 30 largest trade show in the United States by Trade Show Executive.

"Focus Universal and Smart AVX are thrilled to be among the products honored during InfoComm 2023," said Irving Kau, CFO at Focus Universal "It was a real privilege for our company to be at the show and experience the enthusiasm for innovative new technology across the industry. We are certainly proud of the recognition we are receiving for our cutting edge digital signage solutions and look forward to what is to come for us in 2023 and 2024."

Smart AVX won the following award during InfoComm 2023:

Flexible Transparent Film Display - Best of Show, Winner, AV Technology Category, LED Technology

Smart AVX unveiled a couple new products this year including the Flexible Transparent Film Display and the Flexible LED Display. A focal point of the event for Smart AVX was flexible LED video walls can be mounted in almost any design. Other advantages of this type of LED display include space-efficient compact design, easy to install given the pliable structure, highly customizable in terms of size, shape, and pixel pitch, and easy to maintain as the LED circuits are easily accessible.

However, the star of the show was the transparent film display which is a new type of display technology combining high transparency with vivid colors and brightness. Transparent LED displays can be applied any transparent surface to grow the overall media enable surface and improve the overall brand imaging. The solution uses transparent LED displays installed on glass surfaces to facilitate display images and messages to provide media outlets without limiting the open modern design and alfresco environment enabled by open arenas.

As stated by the industry judges, "We require that our judges talk with product managers, engineers, or other manufacturers' representatives to best evaluate products and solutions for innovation, feature set, ease of installation/use, and potential overall value to the installation/institution. Our judges cannot make themselves known to the companies whose products they are evaluating."

About AVX Design and Integration and Smart AVX:

AVX Integration and Design (avxdesign.com) and Smart AVX (smart-avx.com) are subsidiaries of Focus Universal Inc. Our LED screen product line is offered in various formats: infinite modular LED screens, vibrant indoor LED displays, brilliant outdoor LED displays, large format video walls, curved and bendable LED tiles for convex or concave applications, the lightest 500mm LED panels, 65mm ultra-thin LED cabinets, and more. AVX installs, repairs, and maintains all our own products or upgrade your current products. We also provide turnkey solutions for commercial businesses or high-value home entertainment environments.

About Focus Universal:

Focus Universal Inc. (NASDAQ: FCUV) is a provider of patented hardware and software design technologies for Internet of Things (IoT) and 5G. The company has developed five disruptive patented technology platforms with 28 patents and patents pending in various phases and 8 trademarks pending in various phases to solve the major problems facing hardware and software design and production within the industry today. These technologies combined to have the potential to reduce costs, product development timelines and energy usage while increasing range, speed, efficiency, and security. Focus currently trades on the Nasdaq Global Markets.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and the completion of the public offering on the anticipated terms or at all, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the preliminary prospectus filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and Focus Universal specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC

Lisa Gray

One Rockefeller Plaza, 11th Floor

New York, NY 10020

Office: (646) 893-5835

[email protected]

For company inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations

626-272-3883

[email protected]

SOURCE: Focus Universal Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/761874/Focus-Universal-Inc-and-Smart-AVX-Wins-Industry-Award-at-InfoComm-2023



