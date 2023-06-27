AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2023 / Ideal Power Inc. ("Ideal Power," the "Company," "we," "us" or "our") (Nasdaq:IPWR), pioneering the development and commercialization of the highly efficient and broadly patented B-TRAN™ bidirectional semiconductor power switch, today announced the completion of qualification of a wafer fabrication supplier with high-volume production capability. Adding this supplier provides a high-quality source for device fabrication with ample capacity to support anticipated customer demand.

B-TRAN™ commercial wafer fabrication supplier highlights:

Successful completion of a multi-wafer full process flow engineering run demonstrated high wafer yield.

Wafer testing results displayed excellent performance characteristics and minimal die-to-die variability.

No special equipment was required for the run as it utilized standard silicon processing equipment and proven processes.

Wafer fabrication supplier is already certified to the high standards required by the automotive industry, which is important to prospective automotive customers.

Provides ample wafer fabrication capacity to support anticipated customer demand including the expected sales ramp starting in 2024.

"We are excited to celebrate this key milestone of qualifying a high-volume wafer foundry to provide wafer fabrication for the next phase of our automotive custom module program, our customer test and evaluation program and our SymCool™ Power Module," said Dan Brdar, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ideal Power. "We remain on track to achieve our 2023 milestones, and we look forward to several announcements in the balance of 2023."

We believe B-TRAN™ has the potential to displace conventional power semiconductor solutions in many applications. We are executing our B-TRAN™ commercialization roadmap in large markets including electric vehicles ("EV"), EV charging, renewable energy, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems for data centers, solid-state circuit breakers, and motor drives.

Ideal Power's patented semiconductor power switch, the B-TRAN™, can reduce power losses by 50% or more over conventional power switches, depending on the application. B-TRAN™'s higher efficiency results in less heat being generated and therefore significantly lower thermal management requirements, requiring significantly smaller surface area to dissipate heat and giving rise to potentially smaller original equipment manufacturer products. B-TRAN™ offers the industry's only symmetric bidirectional operation, reducing the number of components required for an application by 75% compared to a conventional bidirectional switch utilizing IGBTs and diodes. This highly efficient and unique symmetric operation provides a strong competitive advantage in bidirectional applications, which are growing rapidly as transportation electrifies and power generation shifts to renewable energy coupled with energy storage. For more information on B-TRAN™, visit here.

About Ideal Power Inc.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) is pioneering the development of its broadly patented bidirectional semiconductor power switch, creating highly efficient and ecofriendly energy control solutions for electric vehicle, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy, energy storage, UPS/data center, solid-state circuit breaker and other industrial and military applications. The Company is focused on its patented Bidirectional, Bipolar Junction Transistor (B-TRAN™) semiconductor technology. B-TRAN™ is a unique double-sided bidirectional AC switch able to deliver substantial performance improvements over today's conventional power semiconductors. Ideal Power believes B-TRAN™ will reduce conduction and switching losses, complexity of thermal management and operating cost in medium voltage AC power switching and control circuitry. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.IdealPower.com, on LinkedIn, on Twitter, and on Facebook.

Safe Harbor Statement

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. While Ideal Power's management has based any forward-looking statements included in this release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company remaining on track to achieve our 2023 milestones and looking forward to several announcements in the balance of 2023. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of our control that could cause actual results to materially differ from such statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the success of our B-TRAN™ technology, including whether the patents for our technology provide adequate protection and whether we can be successful in maintaining, enforcing and defending our patents, our inability to predict with precision or certainty the pace and timing of development and commercialization of our B-TRAN™ technology, including the timing of the completion of our wafer fabrication runs with our semiconductor fabrications partners, the rate and degree of market acceptance for our B-TRAN™, the impact of global health pandemics on our business, supply chain disruptions, and the expected performance of future products incorporating our B-TRAN™, and uncertainties set forth in our quarterly, annual and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Furthermore, we operate in a highly competitive and rapidly changing environment where new and unanticipated risks may arise. Accordingly, investors should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. We disclaim any intention to, and undertake no obligation to, update or revise forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

Ideal Power Investor Relations Contact

Jeff Christensen

Darrow Associates Investor Relations

[email protected]

703-297-6917

SOURCE: Ideal Power

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/762142/Ideal-Power-Announces-Qualification-of-High-Volume-Wafer-Fabrication-Supplier



