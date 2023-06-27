ARC Document Solutions to Present and Host Investor Meetings at East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference on Thursday, June 22nd

Author's Avatar
54 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

SAN RAMON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2023 / ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (

NYSE:ARC, Financial) today announced that Dilo Wijesuriya, President and COO, and Jorge Avalos, CFO, will participate in the virtual East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference on Thursday, June 22, 2023. ARC's presentation is scheduled to be available at 6:00 am ET on June 21st and will be accessible through the conference site at www.IDEASconferences.com. The presentation is also available on the home page of ARC's investor website. To request an invitation to the conference and/or meeting time with ARC, please contact Lacey Wesley at (817) 769 -2373.

About IDEAS Investor Conferences

The mission of the IDEAS Conferences is to provide independent regional venues for quality companies to present their investment merits to an influential audience of investment professionals. Unlike traditional bank-sponsored events, IDEAS Investor Conferences are "sponsored by investors for investors." June's conference sponsors collectively have more than $200 billion in assets under management. The IDEAS Investor Conferences are produced by Three Part Advisors, LLC. Additional information about the events can be located at www.IDEASconferences.com. Learn more about the IDEAS conferences by contacting Lacey Wesley at (817) 769 -2373.

About ARC Document Solutions (NYSE: ARC)

ARC partners with top brands around the world to tell their stories through visually compelling graphics. We use advanced digital printing technology, sustainable materials, and innovative techniques to bring their vision to life. ARC also provides other digital printing and scanning services to a wide variety of industries all over North America and in select markets around the world. Follow ARC at www.e-arc.com.

CONTACT:

David Stickney
VP Corporate Communications & IR
+1-925-949-5114

SOURCE: ARC Document Solutions, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/762097/ARC-Document-Solutions-to-Present-and-Host-Investor-Meetings-at-East-Coast-IDEAS-Investor-Conference-on-Thursday-June-22nd

img.ashx?id=762097

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.