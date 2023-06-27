SAN RAMON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2023 / ARC Document Solutions, Inc. ( NYSE:ARC, Financial) today announced that Dilo Wijesuriya, President and COO, and Jorge Avalos, CFO, will participate in the virtual East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference on Thursday, June 22, 2023. ARC's presentation is scheduled to be available at 6:00 am ET on June 21st and will be accessible through the conference site at www.IDEASconferences.com. The presentation is also available on the home page of ARC's investor website. To request an invitation to the conference and/or meeting time with ARC, please contact Lacey Wesley at (817) 769 -2373.

About IDEAS Investor Conferences

The mission of the IDEAS Conferences is to provide independent regional venues for quality companies to present their investment merits to an influential audience of investment professionals. Unlike traditional bank-sponsored events, IDEAS Investor Conferences are "sponsored by investors for investors." June's conference sponsors collectively have more than $200 billion in assets under management. The IDEAS Investor Conferences are produced by Three Part Advisors, LLC. Additional information about the events can be located at www.IDEASconferences.com . Learn more about the IDEAS conferences by contacting Lacey Wesley at (817) 769 -2373.

About ARC Document Solutions (NYSE: ARC)

ARC partners with top brands around the world to tell their stories through visually compelling graphics. We use advanced digital printing technology, sustainable materials, and innovative techniques to bring their vision to life. ARC also provides other digital printing and scanning services to a wide variety of industries all over North America and in select markets around the world. Follow ARC at www.e-arc.com.

CONTACT:

David Stickney

VP Corporate Communications & IR

+1-925-949-5114

SOURCE: ARC Document Solutions, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/762097/ARC-Document-Solutions-to-Present-and-Host-Investor-Meetings-at-East-Coast-IDEAS-Investor-Conference-on-Thursday-June-22nd



