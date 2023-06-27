Sappi Elevates the Customer Experience

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2023 / Sappi North America

This year, Sappi has further developed our portfolio of products to provide our customers with dynamic papers, packaging and textiles without a steep environmental cost. We pride ourselves on our ability to raise the bar with innovation. From biodegradable kitchen tools to high-quality brochures, we strive to forge new paths in a variety of industries. For Sappi, advancing our customer base helps make every day more sustainable.

Spectro® and Proto® shine in new samples

Sappi's Spectro is a paperboard that features enhanced optics and the most consistent side-to-side printing surface in its category. Proto is an SBS paperboard certified for direct food contact and offers the durability and superior convertibility customers can count on. A range of samples were created to showcase the printing versatility of these paperboards and the many verticals with which they are capable of engaging. This includes beauty, luxury foods and houseware packaging. These packaging samples were very well received at conferences such as Pack Expo International, and we are excited to continue venturing into new markets.

Holiday kit shows care with McCoy®, Spectro and LusterCote®

Each holiday kit we send out highlights Sappi's paper capabilities while serving as a reminder for customers that striking, memorable gift packaging can be sustainable. This kit featured cards, gift tags and gift boxes for any occasion printed on Spectro, and a sheet of metallic envelope seal stickers printed using McCoy, all packaged in a box lined with LusterCote C1S for recipients to enjoy with their loved ones. Each component featured embossed imagery, metallic accents and several box closures, demonstrating the durability and flexibility of our paper offerings.

Brochures for health and beauty verticals

Sappi North America took another step into the health and beauty industries with new marketing materials printed on Spectro C2S paper. These brochures offer information about our paperboard offerings, which can benefit brands looking to meet consumers' preferences for renewable solutions. As global innovators, we are uniquely positioned to detail the benefits of our products while showing their quality through tactile experiences.

Swedish dish towels make every day more sustainable

Our biodegradable dish towels are made using dissolving pulp to offer an alternative to paper towels, sponges and traditional, plastic-based dish cloths. Customers may be surprised to discover that, unlike disposable paper towels, there is a reusable product that is also made using the power of trees. This product further displays Sappi's versatility in various markets that service everything from large-scale operations to a spill in the kitchen.

A calendar that leaves a lasting impression

Printed on McCoy Silk and Spectro C1S, this calendar allows recipients to experience the Sappi difference firsthand. These foldable wall calendars were created to meet the needs of customers who have extensive work schedules and need to plan several months at a time. Our premium line of McCoy products touts unrivaled luminosity, allowing for bolder contrasts and vivid imagery. Each calendar demonstrates that it is possible to have beautifully designed paper products that are also mindful of the environment.

Spring/Summer 2023 Texture & Trend Kit

Our seasonal texture and trend forecast showcases Sappi's textile offerings in a variety of colors and finishes. It is geared toward development, design, sourcing and production teams eager to ensure that their upcoming product lines are on target for consumers and brands around the world. These swatch collections keep Sappi on the pulse of the fashion and textile industries, further positioning us as global leaders across verticals.

