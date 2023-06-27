WALTHAM, MA and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2023 / National Grid has been recognized as one of ‘America's Best Large Employers' by Forbes. The Company was also recognized in 2022 on the lists of ‘Best Employers for Veterans' and ‘Best Employers for New Grads.'

"This recognition underscores that we are living our values and seen as an employer of choice," said Natalie Edwards, Chief Diversity Officer, National Grid. "Ensuring our people are supported and empowered to learn and grow in their careers has always been central to our work. We are determined to continue enhancing the employee experience for our diverse workforce and sustaining an inclusive culture that drives innovation."

National Grid is committed to creating a work environment where employees feel valued for their skills, backgrounds, expertise, and insights. Employees receive equitable benefits and have access to a range of Employee Resource Groups and volunteer activities; training and professional development opportunities; and safety, health, and wellness resources and programs.

About the Ranking

Forbes and market research firm Statista compiled the America's Best Employers 2023 list through an independent and anonymous survey taken by approximately 45,000 American employees working for companies with more than 1,000 employees in their U.S. operations.

Employees spanning 25 industry sectors were asked to rate their employer on specific criteria, including salary and wages, company image, advancement opportunities, and workplace safety. Respondents were also asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family, as well as other companies in their respective industries.

To see the full list of recipients, visit Forbes.com.

About National Grid

National Grid ( NYSE:NGG, Financial) is an electricity, natural gas, and clean energy delivery company serving more than 20 million people through our networks in New York and Massachusetts. National Grid is focused on building a path to a more affordable, reliable clean energy future through our fossil-free vision. National Grid is transforming our electricity and natural gas networks with smarter, cleaner, and more resilient energy solutions to meet the goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

