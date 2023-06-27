National Grid Named One of 'America's Best Employers'

Author's Avatar
54 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

WALTHAM, MA and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2023 / National Grid has been recognized as one of ‘America's Best Large Employers' by Forbes. The Company was also recognized in 2022 on the lists of ‘Best Employers for Veterans' and ‘Best Employers for New Grads.'

"This recognition underscores that we are living our values and seen as an employer of choice," said Natalie Edwards, Chief Diversity Officer, National Grid. "Ensuring our people are supported and empowered to learn and grow in their careers has always been central to our work. We are determined to continue enhancing the employee experience for our diverse workforce and sustaining an inclusive culture that drives innovation."

National Grid is committed to creating a work environment where employees feel valued for their skills, backgrounds, expertise, and insights. Employees receive equitable benefits and have access to a range of Employee Resource Groups and volunteer activities; training and professional development opportunities; and safety, health, and wellness resources and programs.

About the Ranking

Forbes and market research firm Statista compiled the America's Best Employers 2023 list through an independent and anonymous survey taken by approximately 45,000 American employees working for companies with more than 1,000 employees in their U.S. operations.

Employees spanning 25 industry sectors were asked to rate their employer on specific criteria, including salary and wages, company image, advancement opportunities, and workplace safety. Respondents were also asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family, as well as other companies in their respective industries.

To see the full list of recipients, visit Forbes.com.

About National Grid

National Grid (

NYSE:NGG, Financial) is an electricity, natural gas, and clean energy delivery company serving more than 20 million people through our networks in New York and Massachusetts. National Grid is focused on building a path to a more affordable, reliable clean energy future through our fossil-free vision. National Grid is transforming our electricity and natural gas networks with smarter, cleaner, and more resilient energy solutions to meet the goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

For more information, please visit our website, follow us on Twitter, watch us on YouTube, like us on Facebook and find our photos on Instagram.

Media Contacts

Emily Demarest
Massachusetts
(781) 907-3980

Send an email

b1c437bb-3920-41e4-a6f6-81cd3261617d.jpeg

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from National Grid on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: National Grid
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/national-grid
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: National Grid



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/762290/National-Grid-Named-One-of-Americas-Best-Employers

img.ashx?id=762290

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.