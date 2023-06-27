Galexxy Holdings Inc., Forward Outlook

Author's Avatar
54 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

NEWPORT BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2023 / Galexxy Holdings Inc., ("Galexxy" or "Company") (OTC PINK:GXXY) is sharing this outlook for its operating companies, current lines of business, and distribution growth initiatives. This will generate future announcements, including a funding update, a critical Supplier Agreement, and the release date of Galexxy's audited financials and Shareholder Annual Meeting Notice.galexxy-holdings-logo.jpegwellbeing-farms-logo1.jpg

Galexxy recently arranged substantial non-dilutive funding to expand its business operations. A new Executive Management Team has been appointed through the promotion of the former CEO of Wellbeing Farms (WBF), Michael Biagi to CEO and the hiring COO Mark Askey, a former HUD Director, and FEMA Branch Chief, and CMO Dan Gay with an executive background in major tech, telecom, and functional health products.

roadmap.png

Galexxy's CEO, Michael Biagi stated, "Our Executive Management Team has been busy negotiating key contracts and new Go-to-Market channels to expand product offerings and increase revenues, which will enable us to up-list onto NASDAQ." Mr. Biagi went on to say, "Galexxy's new VendGenie™ Program expands our product availability to consumers 24x7 through patent-pending smart vending kiosks which feature ID verification, facial recognition, remote IP, and our Smart App."

The Company recently expanded into wholesale and private label operations with VendGenie installations going into Texas and Pennsylvania, with California planned in Q-3. A future press release outlining a VendGenie Wholesale Participation Program is anticipated in July.

The global functional mushroom market size was $26.7 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a 10.8% CAGR from 2022 to 2030 based on Grandview Research's recent report. WBF's Functional Mushroom business will expand from online-only sales to 1). Big box retail and, 2). Wholesale distribution channels. Globally, consumers are recognizing the true benefits of functional mushroom products in their diets, beverages, and health supplements. WBF will continue to remain at the forefront of this global trend.

Last year's acquisition by Galexxy of a 69% majority controlling interest in ABC Wholesale LLC., based in Gainesville, Georgia is generating profitable revenues. ABC Wholesale continues to market its proprietaryAVALOO™ quality CBD consumer products online, future brick-and-mortar stores, and through over 20 wholesale agreements along the East Coast. White label and cross-marketing between the Galexxy company products will benefit each company's future growth.

Galexxy is headquartered in Newport Beach and its shares are publicly traded on the OTC Markets (OTC PINK:GXXY). Galexxy entered the rapidly developing markets for premium natural plant-based health supplements and superfoods in April 2021, and completed its acquisition of Wellbeing Farms LLC., on August 4, 2022, and purchased 69% of ABC Wholesale Products LLC., on August 12, 2022.

Contact:

Michael Biagi, CEO
Galexxy Holdings Inc.
E: [email protected]
O: 949-335-8269

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "statements"). All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this press release.

www.galexxyholdings.com
www.wellbeingfarms.com
https://twitter.com/GXXYHoldings

SOURCE: Galexxy Holdings Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/762163/Galexxy-Holdings-Inc-Forward-Outlook

img.ashx?id=762163

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.