NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2023 / Leidos debuted on the inaugural U.S. News Best Companies to Work For list, earning especially high marks on work-life balance.

Why you should know: The accolade affirms the company's commitment to its most valuable asset, its employees, and further positions the company as a leader in attracting great talent.

Methodology: The list includes the top 200 companies evaluated by U.S. News, which graded companies based on flexibility, pay and benefits, stability, comfort, development and inclusion.

  • "To consider what selected publicly available data says about how a company supports the everyday experience of its employees, we leveraged Maslow's Hierarchy of Needs and translated it into an ‘Employee's Hierarchy of Needs,'" says the list's publishers.

Leidos CEO Tom Bell emphasized the company's strong employee culture in a message to all 45,000 employees last week.

  • "Leidos is a company of exceptionally talented and dedicated individuals," wrote Bell. "It's clear that there is something very special most of us feel about working at Leidos. The camaraderie and genuine care for each other here is readily apparent."

Background: It's the latest in a string of major recognitions for Leidos, which was also recently named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute for the sixth consecutive year, one of America's Best Employers for Diversity by Forbes, one of the World's Most Admired Companies by Fortune and one of America's Best Large Employers by Forbes.

  • "People are the foundation of everything we do," says Maureen Waterston, Leidos Chief Human Resources Officer. "Our inclusive culture attracts a vast array of the best talent and embraces different perspectives to foster the innovation that differentiates Leidos within the industry."

Looking ahead: Bell, who began his tenure last month, said he's looking forward to building on success.

  • "We will work in the coming months to continue to define and implement plans that make Leidos a truly differentiated employer - attracting and retaining only the best-of-the-best, ‘wicked-smart' people to serve our customers," he said.

To find your new career path at Leidos, please search our careers page.

Photo: Jay Townsend


