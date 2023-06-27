Discover Gildan's Refugee Program on World Refugee Day

Author's Avatar
55 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2023 / This World Refugee Day, discover Gildan's refugee program activated at some of its yarn-spinning facilities in North Carolina. This program supports individuals from Afghanistan, Pakistan, Lebanon, Ethiopia, Egypt, Syria, Iran, Uganda, Congo, Sudan, Burundi, Rwanda, Morocco, and Guyana, who have left their homes due to challenging conditions and are building their lives in a new place.

Launched in 2022, this employee-initiated program was first mobilized by the Human Resources team in Salisbury in search of new talent. Given the refugee community in the region and individuals' interest in finding employment, Gildan turned to this group through partnerships with local organizations and NGOs and began recruiting interested candidates.

"Within a short span of time, what began as a recruitment strategy grew into an initiative that strengthens our workforce locally," says Jim Powers, Director, Human Resources at Gildan. "More importantly, it allows us to meaningfully support and guide this group of individuals as they settle into their new lives in the U.S."

As part of this program, interested applicants are invited to Gildan's facilities to fill out job applications, participate in an interview, and tour the yarn-spinning facility. If hired, individuals then undergo Gildan's regular employee onboarding, accompanied by rigorous health and safety trainings. Individuals leading this initiative locally are also given cultural sensitivity training to ensure that respect for different backgrounds is upheld and inclusivity is fostered in the workplace.

In partnerships with NGOs and several regional organizations, Gildan also lends a hand to these individuals beyond work to help smoothen their transition to a new country. For instance, Gildan assists in securing housing, a valuable support in cases where individuals don't have an existing credit history. Another offering is increased access to English language courses.

By far, one of the most beneficial aids the Company provides to this group of employees, as well as to those who may have migrated from other countries, is transportation assistance, increasing their ability to commute long distances, because acquiring a drivers' license in a foreign country can often pose a barrier. Finally, Gildan helps this group of employees with other areas of life, including providing food vouchers, and partnering with local banks to improve employees' access to financial services in the U.S.

"I am incredibly proud of my HR team for bringing this initiative to life that has made a positive impact on both our organization and the individuals hired through it," continues Jim. "Navigating one's way through a foreign country is difficult, and we are glad that this program can help our employees feel both welcome and supported as they go through this big life change."

Find out more about Gildan's respect for people here.

d54a464b-a7a5-4c68-8a8d-b8f660f532c9.jpeg

Discover Gildan's Refugee Program on World Refugee Day

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Gildan Activewear on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Gildan Activewear
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/gildan-activewear
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Gildan Activewear



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/762321/Discover-Gildans-Refugee-Program-on-World-Refugee-Day

img.ashx?id=762321

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.