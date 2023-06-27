Zimtu Capital Announces Agreement with Commerce Resources, Eagle Bay Resources & SWMBRD Sports

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2023 / Zimtu Capital Corp. (TSXv:ZC)(FSE:ZCT1) (the "Company" or "Zimtu") announces it has signed an extension agreement with Commerce Resources Corp. (TSX.V:CCE), Eagle Bay Resources Corp. (CSE:EBR), and SWMBRD Sports Inc. (CSE:SWIM) to provide its ZimtuADVANTAGE program (https://www.zimtu.com/zimtu-advantage/). Zimtu will receive $150,000 from each company for the duration of each one-year contract.

ZimtuADVANTAGE is a marketing service designed for public companies, providing opportunities and guidance to build their networks. The service offers a range of offerings such as live video conference presentations, comprehensive social media management, in-house content creation, and influencer marketing. Additional features include the use of Rockstone Research to broaden client company awareness, dedicated monthly advertising campaigns for investor lead generation, interactive video conferencing sessions for Q&A, and opportunities for direct investor engagement at trade shows and conferences across North America and Europe. All these services are tracked and reported weekly to ensure transparency and effectiveness.

About Commerce Resources

Commerce Resources Corp. is a junior mineral resource company focused on the development of the Ashram Rare Earth and Fluorspar Deposit located in Quebec, Canada. The Company is positioning to be one of the lowest cost rare earth producers globally, with a specific focus on being a long-term supplier of mixed rare earth carbonate and/or NdPr oxide to the global market. The Ashram Deposit is characterized by simple rare earth (monazite, bastnaesite, xenotime) and gangue (carbonates) mineralogy, a large tonnage resource at favourable grade, and has demonstrated the production of high-grade (>45% REO) mineral concentrates at high recovery (>70%) in line with active global producers. In addition to being one of the largest rare earth deposits globally, Ashram is also one of the largest fluorspar deposits globally and has the potential to be a long-term supplier to the met-spar and acid-spar markets.

About Eagle Bay Resources

Eagle Bay Resources Corp. is a Canadian exploration company specializing in the acquisition and development of high potential rare earth elements (REE's) and niobium properties, including the Cap & Carbo Carbonatite Complex's. The properties are located 85 km northeast of Prince George, British Columbia and are comprised of 34 mainly contiguous mineral tenures covering 11,825.83 Ha. Eagle Bay Resources is publicly listed on the Canadian Stock Exchange (CSE) under trading symbol "EBR".

About SWMBRD Sports Inc.

SWMBRD Sports Inc. is a Vancouver, B.C. based sporting goods company looking to enable millions to rethink their way of recreating in the water. Management believes that SWMBRD's proprietary aquatic sports board, by virtue of its patented design, is revolutionary in how it empowers the human body in the water like nothing before, giving water lovers of all ages and abilities the freedom to explore all aquatic environments with ease. By offering an aquatic board sport that is versatile, easy to use, easy to store, and which can be used by all ages and body types in any body of water (rivers, oceans, lakes and pools), the Company believes SWMBRD and the sport of swimboarding has the potential to become one of the most popular board sports in the world, and a great aquatic brand. The Company has refined manufacturing techniques most relevant to the SWMBRD and has successfully produced demonstration fleets of fully functioning boards, which have been in rigorous real-world use in Hawaii, Canada and Greece. The Company has now commenced large scale mass production under an OEM agreement with Tahe Outdoors, Vannes, France - the preeminent board sport manufacturer in Europe.

About Zimtu Capital

Zimtu Capital Corp. is a public investment issuer that aspires to achieve long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders. Zimtu Capital companies may operate in the fields of mineral exploration, mining, technology, life sciences or investment. The Company trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ZC" and Frankfurt under symbol "ZCT1". For more information visit: www.zimtu.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

ZIMTU CAPITAL CORP.

"Sean Charland"
Sean Charland

President & Director
Tel: 604.681.1568

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Zimtu Capital Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/762327/Zimtu-Capital-Announces-Agreement-with-Commerce-Resources-Eagle-Bay-Resources-SWMBRD-Sports

img.ashx?id=762327

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.