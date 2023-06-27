NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2023 / Zimtu Capital Corp. (TSXv:ZC)(FSE:ZCT1) (the "Company" or "Zimtu") announces it has signed an extension agreement with Commerce Resources Corp. (TSX.V:CCE), Eagle Bay Resources Corp. (CSE:EBR), and SWMBRD Sports Inc. (CSE:SWIM) to provide its ZimtuADVANTAGE program (https://www.zimtu.com/zimtu-advantage/). Zimtu will receive $150,000 from each company for the duration of each one-year contract.

ZimtuADVANTAGE is a marketing service designed for public companies, providing opportunities and guidance to build their networks. The service offers a range of offerings such as live video conference presentations, comprehensive social media management, in-house content creation, and influencer marketing. Additional features include the use of Rockstone Research to broaden client company awareness, dedicated monthly advertising campaigns for investor lead generation, interactive video conferencing sessions for Q&A, and opportunities for direct investor engagement at trade shows and conferences across North America and Europe. All these services are tracked and reported weekly to ensure transparency and effectiveness.

About Commerce Resources

Commerce Resources Corp. is a junior mineral resource company focused on the development of the Ashram Rare Earth and Fluorspar Deposit located in Quebec, Canada. The Company is positioning to be one of the lowest cost rare earth producers globally, with a specific focus on being a long-term supplier of mixed rare earth carbonate and/or NdPr oxide to the global market. The Ashram Deposit is characterized by simple rare earth (monazite, bastnaesite, xenotime) and gangue (carbonates) mineralogy, a large tonnage resource at favourable grade, and has demonstrated the production of high-grade (>45% REO) mineral concentrates at high recovery (>70%) in line with active global producers. In addition to being one of the largest rare earth deposits globally, Ashram is also one of the largest fluorspar deposits globally and has the potential to be a long-term supplier to the met-spar and acid-spar markets.

About Eagle Bay Resources

Eagle Bay Resources Corp. is a Canadian exploration company specializing in the acquisition and development of high potential rare earth elements (REE's) and niobium properties, including the Cap & Carbo Carbonatite Complex's. The properties are located 85 km northeast of Prince George, British Columbia and are comprised of 34 mainly contiguous mineral tenures covering 11,825.83 Ha. Eagle Bay Resources is publicly listed on the Canadian Stock Exchange (CSE) under trading symbol "EBR".

About SWMBRD Sports Inc.

SWMBRD Sports Inc. is a Vancouver, B.C. based sporting goods company looking to enable millions to rethink their way of recreating in the water. Management believes that SWMBRD's proprietary aquatic sports board, by virtue of its patented design, is revolutionary in how it empowers the human body in the water like nothing before, giving water lovers of all ages and abilities the freedom to explore all aquatic environments with ease. By offering an aquatic board sport that is versatile, easy to use, easy to store, and which can be used by all ages and body types in any body of water (rivers, oceans, lakes and pools), the Company believes SWMBRD and the sport of swimboarding has the potential to become one of the most popular board sports in the world, and a great aquatic brand. The Company has refined manufacturing techniques most relevant to the SWMBRD and has successfully produced demonstration fleets of fully functioning boards, which have been in rigorous real-world use in Hawaii, Canada and Greece. The Company has now commenced large scale mass production under an OEM agreement with Tahe Outdoors, Vannes, France - the preeminent board sport manufacturer in Europe.

About Zimtu Capital

Zimtu Capital Corp. is a public investment issuer that aspires to achieve long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders. Zimtu Capital companies may operate in the fields of mineral exploration, mining, technology, life sciences or investment. The Company trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ZC" and Frankfurt under symbol "ZCT1". For more information visit: www.zimtu.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

ZIMTU CAPITAL CORP.

"Sean Charland"

Sean Charland

President & Director

Tel: 604.681.1568

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Zimtu Capital Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/762327/Zimtu-Capital-Announces-Agreement-with-Commerce-Resources-Eagle-Bay-Resources-SWMBRD-Sports



