The+Empire+State+Building (ESB) announced that it achieved the coveted number one spot on the list of Top+Attractions+in+the+U.S. for the second consecutive year – and placed fifth worldwide – in Tripadvisor’s 2023 Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best. Determined by a full year of Tripadvisor traveler reviews, the awards honor the best in travel and recognize the places that deliver the most exceptional experiences.

“We are thrilled for our frontline and management teams who have earned this recognition and once again thank the creative minds behind our $165 million masterpiece of exhibits and improvements at the Empire State Building Observatory. The Empire State Building is the authentic, must-visit attraction in New York City,” said Tony Malkin, chairman, president, and CEO at Empire State Realty Trust. “Our valued guests placed ESB in the top spot for two consecutive years and we are grateful for their recognition without which this is not possible”

The Empire State Building Observatory Experience recently underwent a $165 million, top-to-bottom reimagination that added a dedicated guest entrance, an immersive museum that celebrates the icon from the moment it was conceived to its current place in pop culture, and a completely reimagined 102nd Floor Observatory with unmatched, 360-degree views.

“Congratulations to the 2023 Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best winners,” said John Boris, chief growth officer at Tripadvisor. “The travel resurgence we’ve seen throughout the past year has even further heightened the competition. Ranking among the Best of the Best demonstrates that you have provided exemplary experiences to those who matter most: your guests. With changing expectations, continued labor shortages, and rising costs, this is no easy feat, and I am continually impressed with the hospitality industry’s resilience and ability to adapt. Cheers to another successful year!”

To celebrate the honor, the Empire State Building’s world-famous tower lights will shine in Tripadvisor Green on June 20.

Hi-res imagery of the Empire State Building Observatory Experience and its tower lights in Tripadvisor green can be found here.More information about the Empire State Building and its Observatory Experience can be found online.

About the Empire State Building

The+Empire+State+Building, the “World's Most Famous Building," owned by Empire+State+Realty+Trust, Inc. (ESRT: NYSE), soars 1,454 feet above Midtown Manhattan from base to antenna. The $165 million reimagination of the Empire State Building Observatory Experience creates an all-new experience with a dedicated guest entrance, an interactive museum with nine galleries, and a redesigned 102nd Floor Observatory with floor-to-ceiling windows. The journey to the world-famous 86th Floor Observatory, the only 360-degree, open-air observatory with views of New York and beyond, orients visitors for their entire New York City experience and covers everything from the building's iconic history to its current place in pop culture. The Empire State Building Observatory Experience welcomes millions of visitors each year and was declared "America's Favorite Building" by the American Institute of Architects, the world's most popular travel destination by Uber, the #1 Attraction in the United States in Tripadvisor’s 2023 Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best, and the #1 New York City attraction by Lonely Planet.

Since 2011, the building has been fully powered by renewable wind electricity, and its many floors house a diverse array of office tenants such as LinkedIn and Shutterstock, as well as retail options like STATE Grill and Bar, Tacombi, and Starbucks. For more information and Observatory Experience tickets visit esbnyc.com or follow the building's Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Weibo, YouTube, or TikTok.

