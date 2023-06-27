ATLANTA, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC informs investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against NovoCure Limited (“NovoCure,” or the “Company”) ( NVCR). The lawsuit alleges NovoCure made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts, including allegations that: (i) the Company concealed the true nature of its LUNAR study results—that the overwhelmingly positive way that the Company described them was only a half-truth at best given that the study failed to evaluate the efficacy of the drug against a population of patients that had been receiving standard of care treatment; (ii) as a result, the Company’s business prospects, effectiveness of its products, and ultimately the likelihood of FDA approval were materially misleading during the Class Period; and (iii) the foregoing, once revealed, was reasonably likely to have a material negative impact on the Company’s financial condition.



If you bought shares of NovoCure between January 5, 2023 and June 5, 2023, and you suffered a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey Holzer, Esq. [email protected] or Joshua Karr, Esq. at [email protected], by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm’s website www.holzerlaw.com/case/novocure/ to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is August 18, 2023.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021 and 2022, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, www.holzerlaw.com, and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.

CONTACT:

Corey Holzer, Esq.

(888) 508-6832 (toll-free)

[email protected]