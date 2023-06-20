LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS-NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC AND FOOD & WINE ANNOUNCE NEW WINE-CENTRIC SAILINGS ALONG THE COLUMBIA AND SNAKE RIVERS

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

ASPEN, Colo., June 20, 2023

FOOD & WINE's Executive Wine Editor Ray Isle to Join Inaugural Voyage Aboard
National Geographic Sea Bird on March 31, 2024

ASPEN, Colo., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lindblad Expeditions-National Geographic, the recognized global leader and pioneer of modern expedition travel to the world's wildest and most remote places, is teaming up with FOOD & WINE, a leading authority on the best of what's new in food, drink, travel, design, and entertaining, for a new series of gastronomic expeditions.

Lindblad_Logo_V1.jpg

Aboard National Geographic Sea Bird and National Geographic Sea Lion, wine lovers and gastronomes alike will embark on an eight-day Columbia and Snake Rivers Journey Presented by FOOD & WINE expedition of the Pacific Northwest. While traveling along the Columbia and Snake rivers, guests will delve deep into the region's rich history, harvests, and landscapes, while also indulging their senses with culinary splendors and world-class wines of the region.

"The bountiful diversity in the Columbia and Snake Rivers region is every chef's dream! With the opportunity to source fresh ingredients directly from farmers along the way, this new itinerary perfectly captures the best culinary delicacies of the region," said Ana Esteves, Vice President of Hotel Operations at Lindblad Expeditions-National Geographic. "The immensity of the canyons and gorges with miles of wheat fields and grains paired with the most stunning orchards in central Washington, the fresh wild-caught seafood of the coast, and the lush Oregon forests where our partners forage mushrooms, all make this one of my favorite culinary itineraries and a place on Earth that every food lover should visit."

When they're not off exploring by foot or Zodiac, guests will enjoy regionally inspired menus designed around ingredients and wine sourced from within 250 miles of the destination; an extensive wine list featuring more than 40 regional varietals curated by Esteves in collaboration with FOOD & WINE's Executive Wine Editor Ray Isle; nightly onboard wine tastings; and more.

"The expedition follows the Columbia River through some of the Pacific Northwest's most beautiful wine country—Oregon and Washington regions like the Columbia Gorge, Walla Walla, and others," said Isle. "It's been an adventure in itself choosing the wines for this series of exclusive expeditions and being able to taste them while in the heart of the landscape they come from should be an extraordinary experience for anyone on the trip."

Nimble, reliable, and intimately scaled, National Geographic Sea Bird and National Geographic Sea Lion each feature just 31 outside cabins and suites. These U.S.-flagged vessels were purpose-built and expertly designed to navigate shallow and tight waterways, making it possible for guests to travel deeper and further than larger ships.

The inaugural Columbia and Snake Rivers Journey Presented by FOOD & WINE expedition sets sail from Portland, Oregon, on March 31, 2024, aboard National Geographic Sea Bird with Isle sailing as a special guest, and more unique programming to be announced at a later date.

To learn more about this expertly designed expedition series announced last week at the FOOD & WINE Classic in Aspen, visit www.expeditions.com/landing/foodandwine.

For reservations or additional information on Lindblad Expeditions-National Geographic voyages to some of the most beautiful and fascinating places on Earth, visit www.expeditions.com, call (855) 734-3271 to speak to an Expedition Specialist, or contact a travel advisor. Connect with Lindblad Expeditions on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and Pinterest.

About Lindblad Expeditions-National Geographic:
Lindblad Expeditions-National Geographic is a pioneer and global leader in journeys of deep discovery, providing immersive and authentic ship expeditions to the world's most remarkable destinations. Lindblad offers 100% carbon neutral trips that highlight nature, preserve culture, and support local communities and artisans. In partnership with National Geographic, Lindblad delivers unmatched expertise, bringing together leading scientists, naturalists, and researchers to inspire travelers, highlighting moments that elevate the soul, fostering a lifelong passion for the planet and its people.

About FOOD & WINE:
FOOD & WINE is the ultimate authority on the best of what's new in food, drink, travel, design, and entertaining. FOOD & WINE includes a magazine in print and digital; a website, foodandwine.com; social media channels, a books division; plus newsletters, events, and more. At FOOD & WINE, we inspire and empower our wine- and food-obsessed community to eat, drink, entertain, and travel better—every day and everywhere. FOOD & WINE is part of the Dotdash Meredith publishing family.

favicon.png?sn=NY34239&sd=2023-06-20 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lindblad-expeditions-national-geographic-and-food--wine-announce-new-wine-centric-sailings-along-the-columbia-and-snake-rivers-301855671.html

SOURCE Lindblad Expeditions

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY34239&Transmission_Id=202306201251PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY34239&DateId=20230620
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.