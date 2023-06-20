Restaged and Reimagined AWAKENING Returns to Wynn Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, June 20, 2023

Tickets On Sale Now for Performances Starting June 30

LAS VEGAS, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Awakening, a modern "only-in-Las Vegas" spectacle, returns to Wynn Las Vegas (Nasdaq: WYNN) on June 30. Tickets are on sale now at Awakening.com.

Awakening_Lockup_HORIZ_SM_RGB_BLK.jpg

Restaged and reimagined, Awakening is set in one of the most technologically immersive theaters ever created. New acrobatics, soaring aerialists, and choreography fill the multi-level stage, driven by an original musical score that is delivered through a custom sound system.

Directed by Baz Halpin with new choreography by Emmy® Award-winning choreographer Mandy Moore (La La Land, Dancing with the Stars, Taylor Swift), the 80-minute production is packed with dynamic movement set to vibrant new music. The 360-experience conceived and created by Bernie Yuman, Baz Halpin, and Michael Curry, and narrated by two-time Academy Award®-winner Anthony Hopkins, includes new couture costumes, comedic moments, stunning puppetry, and grand illusion.

Performances of Awakening are Friday – Tuesday at 7 p.m., with an additional performance at 9:30 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays, and Tuesdays. The show is dark on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Ticket prices range from $99 to $179 plus tax and applicable fees, with a special VIP package available for $279 plus tax and fees. Tickets can be purchased at Awakening.com or by visiting the Box Office at Wynn Las Vegas.

About Wynn Las Vegas:

Wynn Resorts is the recipient of more Forbes Travel Guide Five Star Awards than any other independent hotel company in the world and in 2023 was once again honored on FORTUNE Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies list. Wynn and Encore Las Vegas consist of two luxury hotel towers with a total of 4,748 spacious hotel rooms, suites and villas. The resort features approximately 194,000 square feet of casino space, 20 signature dining experiences, 14 bars, two award-winning spas, approximately 513,000 rentable square feet of meeting and convention space, approximately 174,000 square feet of retail space as well as two showrooms, two nightclubs, a beach club, and recreation and leisure facilities, including Wynn Golf Club, an 18-hole championship golf course. For more information on Wynn and Encore Las Vegas, visit press.wynnlasvegas.com.

