NEW YORK, June 20, 2023

NEW YORK, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnicom (NYSE: OMC) today announced a strategic collaboration with Google Cloud that offers the group unique access to the Vertex AI platform. This includes foundation models such as PaLM 2 and Imagen which can be applied to various use cases in the fields of creativity, summarization of knowledge, discoverability, and automation. The models will be integrated into Omnicom's open operating system, Omni, enabling agency and client teams to accelerate the content development process for marketing campaigns.

Among the several foundation models offered within the partnership is Google Cloud's text-to-image model, Imagen. Launched in May, Imagen allows organizations to generate and customize studio-grade images at scale from input text with low latency and enterprise-grade data governance.

Once deployed within Omni, Google Cloud Imagen will enable more than 17,000 trained and certified users to leverage Omni audience intelligence and campaign workflow to create customized images in minutes, define, activate, and measure the impact.

"We're thrilled to have another first-mover advantage with Google Cloud's foundation models and to continue strengthening the use of Generative AI within Omnicom," said Jonathan Nelson, CEO, Omnicom Digital. "By creating Omni as an open operating system, we're able to quickly integrate these innovative models and mobilize them to thousands of Omnicom employees that use Omni. We're especially excited to see how Imagen will unlock greater inspiration for our people and elevate the ideas created for clients."

"At Google Cloud we are committed to bringing the power of our transformational foundation models to people with all levels of technical experience so that everyone has an opportunity to innovate in entirely new ways," said June Yang, Vice President of Cloud AI and Industry Solutions at Google Cloud. "Our partnership with Omnicom deepens this commitment as it allows marketers to create studio-grade images with mask-free editing for any business need, in a platform where they are already familiar, with only a few typing prompts. We cannot wait to see what they create!"

This partnership is the latest collaboration between Google and Omnicom, who have closely collaborated together for decades. This includes their early collaboration as a alpha partner for clean room integrations with Ads Data Hub.

About Omnicom Group Inc.
Omnicom Group (www.omnicomgroup.com) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms offer services in advertising, strategic media planning and buying, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, customer relationship marketing (CRM), public relations, healthcare marketing and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries.

SOURCE Omnicom Group Inc.

