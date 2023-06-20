AAM Named Among Forbes Best Employers for Diversity 2023

DETROIT, June 20, 2023

Global Tier 1 Supplier Recognized for Diversity Best Practices

DETROIT, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Forbes has named American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AAM), (NYSE: AXL) one of America's Best Employers for Diversity for 2023. Forbes and Statista Inc. say the award reinforces AAM's reputation as a company that embraces and celebrates diversity. The complete list can be found here.

"An equitable and inclusive workplace benefits everyone," said David C. Dauch, AAM Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "At AAM, we believe diversity drives creativity. An equitable and inclusive culture encourages, supports and celebrates the unique voices of our global workforce."

Forbes and Statista selected this year's Best Employers for Diversity based on survey responses from approximately 45,000 U.S. employees working for companies in 25 different sectors with a minimum of 1,000 employees each. The evaluation was based on three criteria:

  • Direct Recommendations: Employees were asked to give their opinions on a series of statements regarding age, gender, ethnicity, disability, LGBTQIA+ and general diversity in their current workplace.
  • Indirect Recommendations: Participants were also given the chance to evaluate other employers in their respective industries that stand out either positively or negatively regarding diversity.
  • KPIs: Extensive research was carried out to evaluate how companies fared across a range of diversity-related best practices. These included the presence of resource groups, the publication of diversity data, and the share of women on a company's board and in executive positions.

AAM ranked higher on the list year-over-year, improving its reputation as a company that embraces and celebrates diversity.

About AAM: As a leading global Tier 1 Automotive and Mobility Supplier, AAM (NYSE: AXL) designs, engineers and manufactures Driveline and Metal Forming technologies to support electric, hybrid and internal combustion vehicles. Headquartered in Detroit with over 80 facilities in 18 countries, AAM is Bringing the Future Faster for a safer and more sustainable tomorrow. To learn more, visit aam.com.

AAM Media Contacts:


Christopher M. Son

Charlotte Fisher

Vice President, Marketing & Communications

Director, Communications & Community Relations

(313) 758-4814

(313) 758-2411

[email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc.

