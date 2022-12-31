PR Newswire

TSXV: GMIN

OTCQX: GMINF

All amounts are in USD unless stated otherwise

BROSSARD, QC, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - G Mining Ventures Corp. ("GMIN" or the "Corporation") (TSXV: GMIN) (OTCQX: GMINF) is proud to announce the publication of its inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") Report. The ESG Report provides transparency and outlines progress on the Corporation's key ESG performance in 2022, and goals and key initiatives for the coming years. 2022 was a transformational year for GMIN, which saw the commencement of construction activities at the Corporation's flagship Tocantinzinho Gold Project ("TZ" or the "Project") in the State of Pará, Brazil. As a result, data used in this ESG report are from TZ, from January 1 to December 31, 2022.

In conjunction with the release of the ESG Report, GMIN is pleased to announce the internal promotion of Eduardo Leão to Vice President, Sustainability.

Louis-Pierre Gignac, President & Chief Executive Officer, commented: "I am excited to present our inaugural ESG Report and welcome Eduardo Leão in his new role as Vice President, Sustainability for G Mining Ventures. Our commitment to sustainable mining practices is unwavering. Our inaugural ESG Report showcases the progress we have made so far and provides direction on planned initiatives for the future. With Eduardo's appointment, we are further strengthening our sustainability efforts, ensuring that environmental stewardship, social responsibility, and strong governance practices are integral to our business. I am proud of our team's efforts as we continue to challenge ourselves to be a leader in responsible mining."

Publication of Inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance Report for GMIN

GMIN's 2022 ESG Report highlights the significant progress achieved by the Corporation during calendar 2022, including:

Environmental:

Biodiversity : Flora collection and fauna rescue-relocation operations are conducted to minimize the impact of vegetation suppression;

: Flora collection and fauna rescue-relocation operations are conducted to minimize the impact of vegetation suppression; Powerline Construction : Construction of a 190 km powerline started in 2022 to connect TZ to the national grid, which is primarily supplied by clean renewable energy sources. It will lower CO₂ emissions associated with gold production from TZ; and

: Construction of a 190 km powerline started in 2022 to connect TZ to the national grid, which is primarily supplied by clean renewable energy sources. It will lower CO₂ emissions associated with gold production from TZ; and Tailings and Water Management: The design of tailings dams adheres to both Brazilian and Canadian regulations, among the most stringent in the world. A comprehensive water management plan has been implemented to prioritize reuse of water and minimize consumption from rivers.

Social:

Health and Safety: 666,644 person-hours worked and 0 lost time incidents (LTI) in 2022;

666,644 person-hours worked and 0 lost time incidents (LTI) in 2022; Diversity and Inclusion: At the end of 2022, female representation stood at 40%, 22% and 14% in executive positions, at the board level and in the total workforce, respectively;

At the end of 2022, female representation stood at 40%, 22% and 14% in executive positions, at the board level and in the total workforce, respectively; Community Relations: Contributions to community social programs totaled $375,000 ; and

Contributions to community social programs totaled ; and Social and Economic Development: 61% of the workforce came from local communities; 25% of the project spending was within the state of Pará.

Governance:

Business Ethic and Transparency: Establishment of a robust governance framework to promote ethical conduct and responsible decision-making. Emphasis on transparency, compliance, and risk management across all levels of the organization;

Establishment of a robust governance framework to promote ethical conduct and responsible decision-making. Emphasis on transparency, compliance, and risk management across all levels of the organization; Compliance and Regulation: Receipt and/or renewal of all required licenses and permits for construction commencement. Zero non-compliance with laws and regulations; and

Receipt and/or renewal of all required licenses and permits for construction commencement. Zero non-compliance with laws and regulations; and Implementation of GOAT Risk: a dedicated risk management software.

Management Update

In conjunction with the release of the ESG Report, GMIN is pleased to announce the internal promotion of Eduardo Leão to Vice President, Sustainability. Mr. Leão initially joined the Corporation as Manager, Sustainability in 2022, and has been instrumental in advancing the permitting efforts required to progress the Project into construction. With an extensive background in sustainable development and a deep understanding of the mining industry, Mr. Leão will play a pivotal role in driving GMIN's corporate sustainability strategy forward. As a highly respected expert in the field, he will oversee the implementation of sustainable practices, stakeholder engagement, and the integration of ESG considerations across the Corporation's operations.

Mr. Leão holds a Master's in Geology and Earth Sciences from Federal University of Para and an MBA from Dom Cabral Foundation (Brazil). Mr. Leão has over 15 years of experience in mining, environmental management, strategic planning, risk and crisis analysis, environmental projects and local development. Mr. Leão has extensive experience in Brazil, in both the public and private sectors, having previously held the position as Director of the National Mining Agency (ANM), Executive Secretary of Economic Development, Mining and Energy of the State of Pará, and progressively senior positions at Vale and various consultancies.

About G Mining Ventures Corp.

G Mining Ventures Corp. (TSXV: GMIN) (OTCQX: GMINF) is a mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal projects, to capitalize on the value uplift from successful mine development. GMIN is well-positioned to grow into the next mid-tier precious metals producer by leveraging strong access to capital and proven development expertise. GMIN is currently anchored by its flagship Tocantinzinho Gold Project in mining friendly and prospective State of Pará, Brazil.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of certain securities laws and are based on expectations and projections as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, without limitation, those related to (i) the successful implementation of sustainable practices and the integration of ESG considerations in operations, (ii) the minimization pf water consumption and of vegetation suppression impacts as well as the lowering of CO 2 emissions from gold production, and (iii) the value Mr. Leão will continue to create in his new role and, more generally, the contents of the above section entitled "About G Mining Ventures Corp.".

Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the time of this press release. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Corporation as of the time of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. These estimates and assumptions may prove to be incorrect. Such assumptions include, without limitation, those underlying the items listed in the above section entitled "About G Mining Ventures Corp.".

Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can directly or indirectly affect, and could cause, actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that, notably but without limitation, (i) the Corporation will achieve all its ESG objectives as outlined in this release, (ii) the Corporation will bring the Tocantinzinho Project into commercial production, and (iii) the Corporation will use TZ as the flagship asset to grow GMIN into the next mid-tier precious metals producer, as future events could differ materially from what is currently anticipated by the Corporation.

By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks exist that estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved or that assumptions do not reflect future experience. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as a number of important risk factors and future events could cause the actual outcomes to differ materially from the beliefs, plans, objectives, expectations, anticipations, estimates, assumptions and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those made in the Corporation's other filings with the securities regulators of Canada including, but not limited to, the cautionary statements made in the relevant sections of the Corporation's (i) Annual Information Form dated April 28, 2023, for the financial year ended December 31, 2022, and (ii) Management Discussion & Analysis. The Corporation cautions that the foregoing list of factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive, and new, unforeseeable risks may arise from time to time. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/g-mining-ventures-publishes-the-inaugural-esg-report-and-appoints-vice-president-of-sustainability-301855644.html

SOURCE G Mining Ventures Corp