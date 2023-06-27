Shannon McAllister joins UBS Private Wealth as Financial Advisor in Boston

UBS today announced that Shannon McAllister has joined the firm as a Financial Advisor in the Boston Private Wealth Management office. She joins the UBS Greater Boston Market, managed by Jim Ducey, and reports to Market Director Max Bardeen.

“On behalf of UBS, we’re thrilled to welcome Shannon to the firm,” said Max Bardeen. “We continue to focus on recruiting and retaining the industry’s most productive advisors, and with our suite of ultra high net worth capabilities, we’re confident advisors like Shannon will enhance our ability to deliver comprehensive, tailored financial advice to clients in this important market.”

Shannon brings more than two decades of banking and wealth planning experience providing financial advice to individuals and business leaders. She focuses on developing and overseeing every detail of successful client relationships, offering highly sophisticated goals-based financial advice on all aspects of her clients’ balance sheet. Prior to joining UBS, Shannon served as a Managing Director and Relationship Manager at First Republic Bank, Private Banker and team lead at J.P. Morgan, and Wealth Advisor at Athena Capital LLC and The RINET Company, both independent multi-family offices. She began her career as a Financial Advisor with Ayco, a Goldman Sachs company, in New York.

Shannon graduated magna cum laude from Union College with a double major in Mathematics and Managerial Economics and was elected into Omicron Delta Epsilon, International Honors Society in Economics. She was Vice Chair of the USGA US Open 2022, and is an active fundraiser for the Brookline Community Foundation PAC, the Ireland Funds, the Esplanade Association, Girls on the Run and the American Cancer Society. Shannon is also involved with the Boston Estate Planning Council as well as several commercial real estate business associations, including CREW, NAIOP, and REFA.

About UBS

UBS convenes the global ecosystem for investing, where people and ideas are connected and opportunities brought to life, and provides financial advice and solutions to wealthy, institutional and corporate clients worldwide, as well as to private clients in Switzerland. UBS offers investment solutions, products and impactful thought leadership, is the leading global wealth manager, provides large-scale and diversified asset management, focused investment banking capabilities, and personal and corporate banking services in Switzerland. The firm focuses on businesses that have a strong competitive position in their target markets, are capital efficient and have an attractive long-term structural growth or profitability outlook.

UBS is present in all major financial centers worldwide. It has offices in more than 50 regions and locations, with about 30% of its employees working in the Americas, 29% in Switzerland, 20% in the rest of Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 21% in Asia Pacific. UBS Group AG employs more than 72,000 people around the world. Its shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

© UBS 2023. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS.

