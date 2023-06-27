Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (“Casey’s” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CASY), one of the leading convenience store chains in the United States, will host its 2023 Investor Day in New York City on June 27, 2023, where it will discuss an updated three-year strategic plan. The event will include presentations and a Q&A with members of the Casey’s leadership team.

Attendance in person is by invitation only. However, the event will also be webcast live and all interested parties are invited to register for and access the webcast on the Investor Relations page of Casey’s website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.caseys.com%2Fevents-and-presentations%2Fdefault.aspx.

The event is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. EDT and will conclude after Q&A ends at 1:30 p.m. EDT.

The webcast archive and presentation slides will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Casey’s website for twelve months.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey%26rsquo%3Bs is a Fortune 500 company (Nasdaq: CASY) operating over 2,500 convenience+stores. Founded more than 50 years ago, the company has grown to become the third-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States. Casey’s provides freshly prepared foods, quality+fuel and friendly service at its locations. Guests can enjoy pizza, donuts, other assorted bakery+items, and a wide selection of beverages and snacks. Learn more and order online at www.caseys.com, or in the mobile app.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230620491429/en/