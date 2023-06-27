FOX News Channel's Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum to Moderate First Republican Presidential Primary Debate of the 2024 Election

Author's Avatar
15 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

FOX News Channel (FNC) anchors Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum will co-moderate the first Republican presidential primary debate of the 2024 election, announced FOX News Media President and Executive Editor Jay Wallace. Broadcast exclusively on FNC from 9-11 PM/ET, the debate will take place on August 23rd at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Additional special programming surrounding the debate on FNC will be announced at a later date.

In making the announcement, Wallace said, “We are extremely proud to have Bret and Martha moderating the first debate of the 2024 presidential election season as Americans learn more about the candidates ahead of exercising their constitutional right to vote.”

Throughout their tenures at the network, Baier and MacCallum have each played pivotal roles in the coverage of every major political event. Most recently, they co-anchored special programming for President Joe Biden’s 2023 State of the Union address, the 2022 midterm elections, the 2020 presidential election and the 2018 midterms. Notably, their unrivaled political coverage has ranked number one in all of television, outpacing cable news and broadcast coverage for the past five years.

Baier serves as FNC’s chief political anchor and executive editor of cable news’ highest-rated newscast, Special Report with Bret Baier (6-7 PM/ET) whileMacCallum anchors and is the executive editor of The Story with Martha MacCallum (3-4 PM/ET) which is the number one news program in its timeslot.

All key FOX News Media platforms will showcase the debate:

—FOX Business Network (FBN) will simulcast the entire debate from 9-11 PM/ET.

—FOX News Digital will offer nonstop coverage with the FOXNews.com homepage featuring a live blog that will be continuously updated, including real-time reaction from around the country and interviews with candidates following the debate. Viewers will also be able to livestream the debate on FOXNews.com.

—FOX News Audio will provide multi-platform coverage with FOX News Radio’s (FNR) Jared Halpern and Jessica Rosenthal featuring hourly updates and breaking news coverage of the debate with insight from FNC reporters and experts. SiriusXM Channel 115 FOX News Headlines 24/7 will broadcast highlights from the debate every 15 minutes. Additionally, FOX News Podcasts will host a variety of podcast options on the debate, including FOX News Rundown, The Bret Baier Podcast and the Untold Story Podcast with Martha MacCallum, among others. FOX News Audio’s nationally-syndicated radio programs The Brian Kilmeade Show, The Guy Benson Show and Fox Across America with Jimmy Failla will provide reaction and analysis with newsmakers and political commentators.

—FOX Nation will offer a livestream of the debate for platform subscribers.

FOX News Media operates the FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network (FBN), FOX News Digital, FOX News Audio, FOX News Books, the direct-to-consumer streaming services FOX Nation and FOX News International and the free ad-supported television service FOX Weather. Currently the number one network in all of cable, FNC has also been the most watched television news channel for more than 21 consecutive years, while FBN ranks among the top business channels on cable. Owned by Fox Corporation, FOX News Media reaches nearly 200 million people each month.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230620739123r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230620739123/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.