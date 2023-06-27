The law firm of Federman & Sherwood has initiated an investigation into Mondelez Group, LLC [NASDAQ: MDLZ] with respect to a data breach. On June 15, 2023, Mondelez Group, LLC, a Mondelez International limited liability company informed 51,110 current and former employees that a third party was trusted with their personal identifying information (“PII”) and was extracted during a data breach after an unauthorized party accessed sensitive employee data entrusted to the company. According to Mondelez, the breach (February 27, 2023 through March 1, 2023) was discovered on February 27, 2023 and they were notified on March 24, 2023. On May 22, 2023 they were able to determine that the data breach resulted in the names, addresses, Social Security numbers, date of birth, marital status, gender, employee identification number, and Mondelez retirement and/or thrift plan information.

