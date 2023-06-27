Medinotec Incorporated to Present at the Life Science Investors Forum June 22nd

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend in person or online at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

NEW YORK, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medinotec Inc (OTCQX:MDNC), based in Nevada, focused on airway and cardiac medical devices, today announced that Stavros Vizirgianakis, Chairman, will present live at the Life Science Investors Forum, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on June 22nd , 2023.

DATE: June 22nd
TIME: 10:30 AM ET
LINK: https://bit.ly/3OhWy3N
Available for 1x1 meetings: June 22

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

  • Recently quoted on the OTCQX Markets
  • Recently obtained DTC Eligibility to start trading the security.
  • Concluded a successful private placement in the past twelve months to enable the launch of the Trachealator in the market of the United States
  • Obtained FDA approval for its innovative non-occlusive airway dilation device the Trachealator

About Medinotec Inc

Medinotec Inc. is a US-based company with a primary investment in DISA Medinotec ("Medinotec"), a South African medical device manufacturing and distribution company, which in managements opinion is a global leader in tracheal non-occlusive airway dilation technology and medical device design. The Group has experience in establishing facilities for the manufacturing and design of niche medical devices and establishing international distribution networks to commercialize these devices. Medinotec Inc. is seeking to expand sales and distribution operations into the US market.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:
Medinotec Inc
Pieter van Niekerk
CFO
+27 87 330 2301
[email protected]

Virtual Investor Conferences
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
[email protected]

