Boxlight+Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL), a leading provider of interactive technology, digital signage, classroom audio, campus communication, and services today announces that it won a total of seven Best of Show awards at this year’s InfoComm 2023. Solutions awarded include: CleverLive, CleverHub, Clevertouch UX Pro 2 interactive display, and Mimio DS Series displays.

InfoComm is the largest professional audiovisual trade show in North America, with thousands of products for audio, unified communications and collaboration, display, video, control, digital signage, home automation, security, VR, and live events. For this year’s awards programs, editors of Future’s AV Technology, Digital Signage, Mix, Sound & Video Contractor, and Tech & Learning hired more judges to carefully evaluate the entries. Judges are CTS-certified technology managers, engineers, integrators, and consultants and are required to talk with product managers, engineers, or other manufacturers’ representatives to best evaluate products and solutions for innovation, features, ease of installation and use, and potential overall value. We are incredibly proud that our solutions were recognized after this rigorous evaluation.

AV Technology, InfoComm 2023 Best of Show Award Winners

CleverLive is the software platform that enables the creation, deployment, and management of content across one or multiple Clevertouch displays, no matter where they are in the world. Users can make changes in real time or schedule into an organization’s calendar. Users can also send emergency alerts at the touch of a button.

The UX Pro serves as a central hub within the evolving workspace, seamlessly connecting and integrating with other devices and networks across the organization. It offers the convenience of remote control, allowing users to operate the touchscreen from anywhere in the room using their mobile devices. This flexibility enables participants to engage and interact with the touchscreen effortlessly, fostering a dynamic and productive collaborative environment.

Digital Signage, InfoComm 2023 Best of Show Award Winners

The Mimio DS Series serves as a powerful tool for broad communication across multiple buildings and spaces such as educational institutions. With CleverLive, a cloud-based content management system, announcements and alerts can be delivered consistently and promptly across all audio and video devices with a simple click of a button. This integration ensures effective communication throughout an entire campus or across buildings, keeping staff informed and connected.

UX Pro 2 (Clevertouch Technologies)

Tech & Learning, InfoComm 2023 Best of Show Award Winners

Mimio DS Series (Mimio)

CleverLive (Clevertouch Technologies)

CleverHub (Clevertouch Technologies)

CleverHub enables wireless screen mirroring from your device instantly to any meeting room display and peripherals. Simultaneously share multiple sources from multiple devices with hassle-free connectivity.

"Our success at InfoComm 2023 demonstrates our unwavering dedication to providing cutting-edge, intuitive, and impactful solutions that revolutionize the audiovisual landscape across tech and enterprise sectors,” states Jack Willson, Boxlight Channel VP. “This accolade reinforces our steadfast pursuit of designing transformative products and solutions that consistently cater to our customers' ever-changing needs."

