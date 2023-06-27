Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE: PKG) will hold a conference call on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss second quarter 2023 results. The conference call leader will be Mark Kowlzan. Second quarter earnings results will be released after the market closes on Monday, July 24, 2023.

To access the conference call, you may pre-register for the conference by navigating to https%3A%2F%2Fdpregister.com%2Fsreg%2F10173951%2Ff561e5615b. Once you have registered, you will receive your dial-in number. When dialing in the day of the call, please ask to join the Packaging Corporation of America earnings call.

If you prefer not to pre-register, you may dial in the day of the call using these toll-free numbers: 866-777-2509 (U.S.), 866-605-3852 (Canada) or 412-317-5413 (International) by 8:45 a.m. (Eastern Time). Please ask to join the Packaging Corporation of America earnings call.

A replay of the call will also be available from July 25, 2023 until August 8, 2023. To access the recording, please dial toll free 877-344-7529 (U.S.), 855-669-9658 (Canada) or (412) 317-0088 (International). The replay Access Code is: 8004934.

This call will also be webcast and accessible at PCA’s website at www.packagingcorp.com. Please go to the Investor Relations tab to access the call.

PCA is the third largest producer of containerboard products and a leading producer of uncoated freesheet paper in North America. PCA operates eight paper mills and 86 corrugated products plants and related facilities.

