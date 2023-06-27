HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN) Investors with Substantial Losses to Contact Firm's Attorneys, Firm Investigating Possible Securities Law Violations

44 minutes ago
SAN FRANCISCO, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. ( MRSN) investors who suffered substantial losses to submit your losses now.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (

MRSN, Financial) Investigation:

The investigation focuses on whether Mersana may have misled investors about the safety and efficacy of its lead product candidate, upifitamab rilsodotin (“UpRi”), intended to treat patients with platinum-sensitive ovarian cancer.

As recently as May 9, 2023, Mersana senior management emphasized to investors the company’s strategy “to establish UpRi as a foundational medicine in ovarian cancer[,]” said that its UP-NEXT Phase 3 clinical trial “significantly increased our potential market opportunity by supporting expansion into earlier lines of therapy and support potential approval outside the US.”

But, on June 15, 2023 Mersana announced that the FDA placed a partial clinical hold on the enrollment of new patients in UP-NEXT and another of its ongoing clinical studies – UPSTART-A. The FDA’s decision followed Mersana’s submission of an aggregate safety report that evaluated bleeding events in approximately 560 patients who received UpRi. The company said the report indicated that there was a higher number of serious bleeding events compared with the expected background rate of bleeding in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, including five fatal Grade 5 bleeding events.

This news sent the price of Mersana shares crashing lower that day.

We’re focused on investors’ losses and whether Mersana may have placed potential profits ahead of patient safety,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Mersana Therapeutics should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email [email protected].

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a global plaintiffs’ rights complex litigation law firm focusing on corporate accountability through class-action law. The firm is home to a robust securities litigation practice and represents investors as well as whistleblowers, workers, consumers and others in cases achieving real results for those harmed by corporate negligence and fraud. More about the firm and its successes can be found at hbsslaw.com. Follow the firm for updates and news at @ClassActionLaw.

