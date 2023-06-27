Introducing "Keepin' it Real with Marc & Hyl": The Ultimate Lifestyle and Real Estate Podcast

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

The Luxe Latitudes Team of Compass proudly presents "Keepin' it Real with Marc & Hyl," a highly anticipated podcast hosted by real estate power couple Hyleri and Marc Katzenberg. This must-listen podcast offers a perfect blend of valuable insights, entertainment, and practical advice for anyone interested in the real estate market, lifestyle, and travel.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230620705585/en/

IMG_2088.jpg

Climbing to new heights together, one episode at a time! (Photo: Business Wire)

"The Luxe Latitudes Team," founded just three and a half years ago, has already made a significant impact in the industry, securing a coveted spot on The Real Trends list of Top Realtors. Now, Hyleri and Marc are expanding their reach through the "Keepin' it Real with Marc & Hyl" podcast.

With their immense wealth of experience and vibrant personalities, Hyleri and Marc provide a delightful mix of fun and informative content. They have weathered the storms of life, navigating through seven combined marriages, cancer, bankruptcy, and divorce. Listeners can expect an authentic and relatable approach that creates a strong connection.

In addition to their real estate expertise, Hyleri and Marc have gained popularity in the world of reality television, appearing on shows like NBC's "The Great American Road Trip" and HGTV's "Island Hunters." Their storytelling abilities add a unique flavor to each episode, captivating listeners from start to finish.

"Keepin' it Real with Marc & Hyl" showcases a diverse range of expert guests. From tea connoisseurs and home renovators to mortgage experts and staffing company owners, each episode offers valuable insights. The podcast also features top realtors from major cities and even the realtor who bought and renovated Hyleri's childhood home. Engaging and informative conversations are guaranteed.

New episodes of "Keepin' it Real with Marc & Hyl" are released every Sunday on Spotify, ensuring a fresh dose of inspiration and knowledge for listeners. By subscribing to the podcast, audiences can stay up-to-date and never miss an episode.

Marc Katzenberg's background as a successful restaurateur, owning popular chains like TooJay's in South Florida and Katzenberg's in the Northeast, brings an exciting element to the podcast. Hyleri, a former actress and graduate of UCLA, started her real estate career at a young age, working for her late mother's brokerage in Ohio. Together, they form a formidable team with a wealth of industry knowledge and personal experiences.

Behind the scenes, the talented Kortny Coleman serves as the podcast's producer, ensuring top-notch production quality and a seamless listening experience.

Join Hyleri and Marc on their captivating journey through real estate, lifestyle, and travel. Tune in to "Keepin' it Real with Marc & Hyl" on Spotify for inspiration and entertainment. Follow the hosts on social media for updates, behind-the-scenes content, and exciting announcements.

About The Luxe Latitudes Team:

The Luxe Latitudes Team, led by Hyleri and Marc Katzenberg, is a top real estate team within Compass. With a focus on Fairfield County, CT, Southeast Florida, and The Caribbean, they offer exceptional service and expertise to clients in these markets. Their dedication and passion have earned them a well-deserved place on The Real Trends list of Top Realtors.

