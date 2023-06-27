Overseas Shipholding Group Awarded Government Contract

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (OSG), a publicly traded energy transportation company headquartered in Tampa, Florida, today announced that the Military Sealift Command (MSC) has awarded the Overseas Mykonos, a vessel in OSG’s fleet, a time charter contract to assist with the removal of fuel from the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility in Hawaii and to provide ongoing fuel transportation services to MSC in support of our nation's defense. The contract was awarded in a competitive bidding process in which twelve other proposals were submitted.

"OSG’s fleet has supported the critical mission of the MSC for many years. We are honored that MSC has chosen to award one of the Red Hill contracts to the Overseas Mykonos. This ship and its crew have the capability to provide maritime transportation services using equipment and communication technologies that are in sync with the needs of the Department of Defense and Navy," said OSG's CEO and President, Sam Norton. “This award highlights the benefits of cooperation between the merchant marine industry and the military. By working together, we are providing loyal and experienced U.S. citizen mariners, reliable vessels, and advanced equipment for our nation’s benefit. The Overseas Mykonos’ support to MSC will bolster our involvement in deepening and broadening the pool of domestic merchant mariners supporting a U.S.- flagged tanker presence in international waters," added Mr. Norton.

The time charter awarded is for a 1-year base period with the MSC holding additional option periods to extend the contract out to a maximum period of five and one half years. The Overseas Mykonos will be delivered to MSC at Pearl Harbor in August. The Overseas Mykonos, built in 2010, is a medium range product tanker with 12 cargo tanks and a cargo capacity of 333,000 barrels. The ship has the ability to perform consolidated cargo replenishment at sea operations (CONSOL), providing flexibility and options for refueling the U.S. military fleet while underway. The Overseas Mykonos has also made other militarily useful modifications, including those to meet TRANSCOM requirements.

About Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE: OSG) is a publicly traded company providing liquid bulk transportation services in the energy industry for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag markets. OSG is a major operator in the Jones Act industry and in the Tanker Security Program. OSG’s U.S. Flag fleet consists of Suezmax crude oil tankers doing business in Alaska, conventional and lightering ATBs, shuttle and conventional MR tankers, and non-Jones Act MR tankers that participate in the U.S. Tanker Security Program.

OSG is committed to setting high standards of excellence for its quality, safety and environmental programs. OSG is recognized as one of the world’s most customer-focused marine transportation companies and is headquartered in Tampa, FL. More information is available at www.osg.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230620579600r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230620579600/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.