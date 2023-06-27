Daktronics, Inc. set to rejoin Russell 3000® Index

BROOKINGS, S.D., June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ – DAKT) is set to rejoin the broad-market Russell 3000 Index at the conclusion of the 2023 Russell indexes annual reconstitution, effective after the US market opens next Monday, June 26, according to a preliminary list of additions.

Annual Russell indexes reconstitution captures the 4,000 largest US stocks as of April 28, ranking them by total market capitalization, including both the Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes.

Membership in the US all-cap Russell 3000® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 3000 Index or small-cap Russell 2000 Index as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $12.1 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell’s US indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

Reece Kurtenbach, chairman, president and chief executive officer, noted, “We are pleased to rejoin the Russell 3000 Index. Our addition reflects the positive progress we have made on many fronts this past year. We believe the inclusion will provide greater visibility and reach to investment managers and institutional investors, providing further exposure to our strategies and results to these investors.”

For more information on the Russell 3000® Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the “Russell Reconstitution” section on the FTSE Russell website.

About FTSE Russell:
FTSE Russell is a global index leader that provides innovative benchmarking, analytics and data solutions for investors worldwide. FTSE Russell calculates thousands of indexes that measure and benchmark markets and asset classes in more than 70 countries, covering 98% of the investable market globally.

FTSE Russell index expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally. Approximately $20.1 trillion is currently benchmarked to FTSE Russell indexes. For over 30 years, leading asset owners, asset managers, ETF providers and investment banks have chosen FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create ETFs, structured products and index-based derivatives.

A core set of universal principles guides FTSE Russell index design and management: a transparent rules-based methodology is informed by independent committees of leading market participants. FTSE Russell is focused on applying the highest industry standards in index design and governance and embraces the IOSCO Principles. FTSE Russell is also focused on index innovation and customer partnerships as it seeks to enhance the breadth, depth and reach of its offering.

FTSE Russell is wholly owned by London Stock Exchange Group. For more information, visit www.ftserussell.com.

About Daktronics
Daktronics has strong leadership positions in, and is the world's largest supplier of, large-screen video displays, electronic scoreboards, LED text and graphics displays, and related control systems. The company excels in the control of display systems, including those that require integration of multiple complex displays showing real-time information, graphics, animation, and video. Daktronics designs, manufactures, markets and services display systems for customers around the world in four domestic business units: Live Events, Commercial, High School Park and Recreation, and Transportation, and one International business unit. For more information, visit the company's website at: www.daktronics.com, email the company at [email protected], call (605) 692-0200 or toll-free (800) 843-5843 in the United States, or write to the company at 201 Daktronics Dr., P.O. Box 5128, Brookings, S.D. 57006-5128.

Safe Harbor Statement
Cautionary Notice: This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and financial performance. The words "may," "would," "could," "should," "will," "expect," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "intend," "plan," “project,” “potential,” “forecast” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any or all forward-looking statements in this release and in any public statements we make could be materially different from actual results. Accordingly, we wish to caution investors that any forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of us are subject to uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and the effect of the financing transactions described herein; the Company’s potential need to seek additional strategic alternatives, including seeking additional debt or equity capital or other strategic transactions and/or measures; the Company’s ability to finalize or fully execute actions and steps that would be probable of mitigating the existence of “substantial doubt” regarding the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern; the Company’s ability to increase cash flow to support the Company’s operating activities and fund its obligations and working capital needs; and the other risk factors described more fully in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2022 and the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended July 30, 2022, October 29, 2022 and January 28, 2023 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as other publicly available information about the Company.


For more information contact:
INVESTOR RELATIONS:
Sheila M. Anderson, Chief Financial Officer
Tel (605) 692-0200
[email protected]

