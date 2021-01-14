PR Newswire

NEW YORK, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of First Republic Bank (OTC Other: FRCB) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

Class Period: January 14, 2021 to April 27, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 23, 2023

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: According to the complaint, Defendants misrepresented the strength of the Company's balance sheet and liquidity position, while also understating the significant pressure rising interest rates posed to First Republic's business model. Defendants also misrepresented the strength of the Company's ability to deliver consistent results across different interest rate environments, the diversity of the Company's deposit funding base, and the Company's ability to generate net interest income ("NII") growth and maintain stable net interest margin ("NIM").

