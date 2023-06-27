NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2023 / Covia



As an organization, we have so much to be proud of and many accomplishments that need to be celebrated. The hard work, dedication, and teamwork that went into each program and initiative truly demonstrates how we are creating a strong, sustainable future for Covia.

We are proud to say, to date, we are on track to meet our Goals that Inspire: ESG 2030. A few initiatives that created this strong foundation, include:

Safety: Decreased our all-incidence rate by 10% versus the prior year

Environmental: Began the phased rollout of our new Environmental Management System (EMS)

Community: Contributed 10,800 volunteer hours and investing approximately $1.2 million in local communities to support meaningful causes

Corporate Responsibility: Became a signatory to the UN Global Compact

We are building on our long legacy of corporate responsibility through ambitious goals aimed at accelerating our ESG progress and performance through 2030. Below are our Goals That Inspire.

Goals that Inspire: ESG 2030

GOALS THAT INSPIRE: Environmental Stewardship

Reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 20% on a per-ton basis

SLOW PROGRESS (working to address)

(working to address) Protect essential water supply by reporting consumption at all sites and recycling 90% of water within stressed areas

GOOD PROGRESS (on pace)

(on pace) Preserve, restore, and improve biodiversity through conservation and reclamation practices

SLOW PROGRESS (working to address)

GOALS THAT INSPIRE: Positive Social Impact

Ensure the safety and health of our Team Members by improving our all-incidence rate and reducing potential exposures to respirable silica

GOOD PROGRESS (on pace)

(on pace) Build a culture of diversity and inclusion by improving representation among our workforce and leadership, and fostering a greater sense of belonging among Team Members

SLOW PROGRESS (working to address)

(working to address) Support our communities through $10 million in donations and 50,000 Team Member volunteer hours

GOOD PROGRESS (on pace)

(on pace) Expand our sustainable product offerings while articulating their inherent benefits on society

GOOD PROGRESS (on pace)

GOALS THAT INSPIRE: Responsible Governance and Ethics

Engage with our Team Members and communities through employee engagement activities and Community Action Plans at all locations

GOOD PROGRESS (on pace)

(on pace) Emphasize ESG in the supply chain by instituting a Business Partner Code of Conduct and implementing an ESG assessment program

GOOD PROGRESS (on pace)

(on pace) Increase corporate transparency by joining the UN Global Compact and aligning our ESG reporting with prevailing frameworks

GOOD PROGRESS (on pace)

Click for more information about Covia's ESG performance.

