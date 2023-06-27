Covia's Overview of 2022 ESG Progress

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2023 / Covia
1eaf2e2a-e31e-41cf-a5e5-af8078579202.jpg

Best View at NSO (photo submitted by Prashant Dave, Havelock, ON)

As an organization, we have so much to be proud of and many accomplishments that need to be celebrated. The hard work, dedication, and teamwork that went into each program and initiative truly demonstrates how we are creating a strong, sustainable future for Covia.

We are proud to say, to date, we are on track to meet our Goals that Inspire: ESG 2030. A few initiatives that created this strong foundation, include:

  • Safety: Decreased our all-incidence rate by 10% versus the prior year
  • Environmental: Began the phased rollout of our new Environmental Management System (EMS)
  • Community: Contributed 10,800 volunteer hours and investing approximately $1.2 million in local communities to support meaningful causes
  • Corporate Responsibility: Became a signatory to the UN Global Compact

We are building on our long legacy of corporate responsibility through ambitious goals aimed at accelerating our ESG progress and performance through 2030. Below are our Goals That Inspire.

Goals that Inspire: ESG 2030

GOALS THAT INSPIRE: Environmental Stewardship

  • Reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 20% on a per-ton basis
    SLOW PROGRESS (working to address)
  • Protect essential water supply by reporting consumption at all sites and recycling 90% of water within stressed areas
    GOOD PROGRESS (on pace)
  • Preserve, restore, and improve biodiversity through conservation and reclamation practices
    SLOW PROGRESS (working to address)

GOALS THAT INSPIRE: Positive Social Impact

  • Ensure the safety and health of our Team Members by improving our all-incidence rate and reducing potential exposures to respirable silica
    GOOD PROGRESS (on pace)
  • Build a culture of diversity and inclusion by improving representation among our workforce and leadership, and fostering a greater sense of belonging among Team Members
    SLOW PROGRESS (working to address)
  • Support our communities through $10 million in donations and 50,000 Team Member volunteer hours
    GOOD PROGRESS (on pace)
  • Expand our sustainable product offerings while articulating their inherent benefits on society
    GOOD PROGRESS (on pace)

GOALS THAT INSPIRE: Responsible Governance and Ethics

  • Engage with our Team Members and communities through employee engagement activities and Community Action Plans at all locations
    GOOD PROGRESS (on pace)
  • Emphasize ESG in the supply chain by instituting a Business Partner Code of Conduct and implementing an ESG assessment program
    GOOD PROGRESS (on pace)
  • Increase corporate transparency by joining the UN Global Compact and aligning our ESG reporting with prevailing frameworks
    GOOD PROGRESS (on pace)

Click for more information about Covia's ESG performance.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Covia on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Covia
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/covia
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Covia



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/762388/Covias-Overview-of-2022-ESG-Progress

img.ashx?id=762388

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.