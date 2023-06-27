International Paper Celebrates LIFE During National Safety Month 2023

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2023 / International Paper Company

This year and moving forward, our annual LIFE Month safety awareness campaign starts in June to align with National Safety Month in the U.S. LIFE stands for Life-changing Injury and Fatality Elimination. LIFE is broken down into five categories where the majority of our injuries occur across the company - Machine Guarding, Slips, Trips & Falls, Motorized Equipment, Driver Safety, and Harmful Substances & Environment.

Safety remains our most important responsibility and will always be more important than production. We've made a lot of great progress in our safety journey, but we can't stop learning and improving. Help us celebrate LIFE month by sharing posts tagged #IPLifeMonth

About International Paper

International Paper (NYSE: IP) is a global producer of planet-friendly packaging, pulp and other fiber-based products, and one of North America's largest recyclers. Headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., we employ approximately 39,000 colleagues globally who are committed to creating what's next. We serve customers worldwide, with manufacturing operations in North America, Latin America, North Africa and Europe. Net sales for 2022 were $21.2 billion. Additional information can be found by visiting InternationalPaper.com.

