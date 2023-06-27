Providing Safe Spaces and Empowerment to LGBTQ Youth

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2023 / Enbridge

In the heart of Houston, where diversity thrives, the Montrose Center stands as a beacon of hope and support for the LGBTQ community.

Established in 1978 under the name Montrose Counseling Center, the facility's service and program offerings have expanded far beyond counselling and therapy over the years.

"The center was first created to provide a safe space for our LGBTQ community through culturally competent mental health services," says Alex Torres, Volunteer Manager at the Montrose Center. "As the community has grown and changed in the past years, we've come to encompass different services."

The center and its team of trained clinicians, therapists and volunteers provide support to the community through substance use treatment, senior and youth services, rehousing services, and an anti-violence program that serves survivors of domestic violence, human trafficking, sexual assault, and hate crimes, to name a few.

Hatch Youth Services is one of four key initiatives run by the Montrose Center. The youth group is for LGBTQ youth, ages 13 to 20, through which the center offer plenty of resources, including a tri-weekly drop-in session that incorporates educational seminars with social events.

"Providing a safe space for our youth is really going to help them develop in their future years," says Torres. "In addition to the educational programming, it's important for these kids to have a place to just blow off some steam and hang out with their friends."

"Speaking from personal experience, I would have loved something like this growing up," says Torres. "I feel like it would have shaped me a little bit better and given me a more positive outlook on the world."

Enbridge's Fueling Futures corporate citizenship program supports safe, vibrant and sustainable communities. In 2023, a Fueling Futures grant of $10,000 to the Montrose Center has directly supported programming within Hatch Youth Services such as educational sessions, mental health counseling, rehousing services, and social events.

In 2021, 62% of clients were making less than $20,000 per year, 52% were uninsured for health and 70% were people of color.

People can support not only the Montrose Center but the 2SLGBTQ+ community at large by finding their local community center and supporting through donations, volunteering, or simply spreading awareness so others know about their presence and support available.

"We're here for to empower LGBTQ Houston," says Torres. "This is a safe, affirming place where you can be you."

9e95651a-3605-4e12-ad6c-084cb0bd8afe.jpg



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Enbridge on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Enbridge
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/enbridge
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Enbridge



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/762484/Providing-Safe-Spaces-and-Empowerment-to-LGBTQ-Youth

img.ashx?id=762484

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.