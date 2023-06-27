WILLIAMS SONOMA LAUNCHES NEW COLLABORATION WITH WORLD FAMOUS FLORAL DESIGNER JEFF LEATHAM

Williams Sonoma, a portfolio brand of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM), the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, announced today the launch of a new collaboration with renowned floral designer, Jeff Leatham. Leatham has joined forces with Williams Sonoma to unveil an exquisite collection of faux florals that combines Leatham's signature artistic vision and contemporary designs with Williams Sonoma's commitment to quality and style. The new collaboration offers customers unparalleled quality in real touch floral arrangements that are designed to last with each component having an incredibly soft and lifelike feel.

Jeff Leatham Launches New Collection of Real Touch Floral Arrangements with Williams Sonoma (Photo: Williams Sonoma)

With his trailblazing creativity in floral design and innovative approach to every arrangement, Jeff Leatham has become a globally recognized name in the world of floristry. His captivating designs have graced the most prestigious events and enchanted numerous high-profile clients, from royalty to Hollywood celebrities. Now, Leatham brings his iconic touch to the realm of real touch florals, ensuring that everyone can embrace the beauty of nature in their homes, regardless of their location or time of year.

“From stunning long-stem bouquets to meticulously crafted faux floral arrangements, each piece from our collaboration with Jeff Leatham perfectly combines his artistry with Williams Sonoma's commitment to craftsmanship,” said Williams Sonoma President Felix Carbullido. “We are proud to offer our customers, Jeff’s millions of followers and floral enthusiasts, the opportunity to have a long-lasting, lifelike version of the striking floral designs that Jeff is known for.”

"Partnering with Williams Sonoma to create this line of real touch floral arrangements has been an incredible journey as we've pushed the boundaries of permanent botanical design in order to bring lifelike artificial florals that are both visually striking and long-lasting to market,” said Jeff Leatham. “This collection allows individuals to immerse themselves in the world of flowers, forever capturing their essence within their own homes."

To celebrate the new collaboration and the launch of Leatham's latest book The Art of the Flower, Williams Sonoma will be hosting a book signing at the flagship Columbus Circle store in New York on Thursday, June 22nd from 6:00pm – 8:00pm EDT.

To learn more about the Jeff Leatham collaboration for Williams Sonoma, please visit: www.williams-sonoma.com%2FJeffLeatham.

About Williams Sonoma

Since its founding by Chuck Williams in 1956, the Williams Sonoma brand has been bringing people together around food. A member of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) portfolio of brands, Williams Sonoma is a leading specialty retailer of high-quality products for the kitchen and home, providing world-class service and an engaging customer experience.

