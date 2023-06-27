Tyson Foods Announces Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

SPRINGDALE, Ark., June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tyson Foods, Inc. (: TSN) will release third quarter 2023 financial results on Monday, August 7th, 2023. Management will host a conference call and webcast beginning at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Central Time). A press release and supplemental materials will be issued before the market opens that morning.

Webcast
A link for the webcast of the conference call is available on the Tyson Investor Relations website at http://ir.tyson.com. The webcast can also be accessed by the following direct link: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/449859241.

Audio Only
Participants may join the audio-only version of the conference call by calling:

Dial In (Toll Free): 1-844-890-1795
International Dial In: 1-412-717-9589

Please note: All dial-in participants should ask to join the Tyson Foods call.

Webcast and Audio Replay
For those who cannot participate at the scheduled time, a replay of the live webcast and accompanying slides will be available at http://ir.tyson.com. A telephone replay will also be available until Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at:

US Toll Free: 1-877-344-7529
International Toll: 1-412-317-0088
Canada Toll Free: 855-669-9658
Replay Access Code: 1444964

About Tyson Foods, Inc.
Tyson Foods, Inc. (: TSN) is one of the world’s largest food companies and a recognized leader in protein. Founded in 1935 by John W. Tyson and grown under four generations of family leadership, the Company has a broad portfolio of products and brands like Tyson®, Jimmy Dean®, Hillshire Farm®, Ball Park®, Wright®, Aidells®, ibp® and State Fair®. Headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the Company had approximately 142,000 team members on October 1, 2022. Through its Core Values, Tyson Foods strives to operate with integrity, create value for its shareholders, customers, communities and team members and serve as a steward of the animals, land and environment entrusted to it. Visit www.tysonfoods.com.

Media Contact: Derek Burleson, 479-290-6466
Investor Contact: Sean Cornett, 479-466-0401
Category: IR
Source: Tyson Foods

