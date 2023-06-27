FedEx Corp. Chief Financial Officer Mike Lenz to Retire

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) announced today that Michael C. Lenz will retire as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer effective July 31, 2023. An external search is underway for his successor. Lenz will serve as a Senior Advisor at FedEx until Dec. 31, 2023, to help ensure a smooth transition.

“On behalf of the entire FedEx team, I want to thank Mike for his 18 years of dedicated service to the company,” said Raj Subramaniam, FedEx Corp. president and chief executive officer. “Mike has successfully led our finance organization for the past three years while helping the company navigate a period of significant change. We are grateful for his dedication and tireless work. He is leaving FedEx well positioned for the future as we continue to execute on our transformation.”

FedEx has begun a comprehensive external search for his replacement with a focus on identifying a successor who combines deep financial expertise with strong operational capabilities.

Lenz was named CFO in March 2020 and helped lead the company through the global pandemic. His leadership also helped lay the groundwork for the upcoming consolidation of the company’s core operating companies into one FedEx.

“I am grateful to the FedEx leadership team for the honor and privilege to serve as CFO during this pivotal time in the company’s history,” Lenz said. “FedEx is well positioned for the tremendous opportunities ahead, and I want to thank the entire FedEx team for their hard work and unwavering commitment to lead us here. I have immense optimism for the bright future of this extraordinary company, and I look forward to supporting a smooth transition for my successor.”

Lenz joined FedEx in 2005 as Vice President of Finance at FedEx Office. He became Staff Vice President of Strategic Finance at FedEx Corporation in 2010, followed by a promotion to Corporate Vice President and Treasurer in 2012. Prior to joining FedEx, Lenz worked at American Airlines and Boeing.

Corporate Overview

FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) provides customers and businesses worldwide with a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services. With annual revenue of $90 billion, the company offers integrated business solutions through operating companies competing collectively, operating collaboratively and innovating digitally as one FedEx. Consistently ranked among the world's most admired and trusted employers, FedEx inspires its more than 530,000 employees to remain focused on safety, the highest ethical and professional standards and the needs of their customers and communities. FedEx is committed to connecting people and possibilities around the world responsibly and resourcefully, with a goal to achieve carbon-neutral operations by 2040. To learn more, please visit fedex.com%2Fabout.

