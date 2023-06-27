SANTA MONICA, Calif., June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Super League ( SLGG)(“the Company”), a global leader in providing immersive experiences across the world's largest metaverse gaming platforms, announced today that the Company will host a virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Webinar on Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.



The virtual presentation will feature Ann Hand, Chief Executive Officer, and Clayton Haynes, Chief Financial Officer, of Super League. Super League welcomes all stakeholders, investors and other interested individuals to register and attend this live event.

The investor presentation will be followed by a live Q&A. Investors interested in participating in this event will need to register using the link below. Access to the replays will be posted on Super League’s investor relations website.

Tuesday, June 27 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Register Here

About Super League

Super League ( SLGG) is a leading strategically-integrated publisher and creator of games and experiences across the world’s largest immersive digital platforms. From metaverse gaming powerhouses such as Roblox, Minecraft and Fortnite, to the most popular Web3 environments such as Sandbox and Decentraland, to bespoke worlds built using the most advanced 3D creation tools, Super League’s innovative solutions provide incomparable access to massive audiences who gather in immersive digital spaces to socialize, play, explore, collaborate, shop, learn and create. As a true end-to-end activation partner for dozens of global brands, Super League offers a complete range of development, distribution, monetization and optimization capabilities designed to engage users through dynamic, energized programs. As an originator of new experiences fueled by a network of top developers, a comprehensive set of proprietary creator tools and a future-forward team of creative professionals, Super League accelerates IP and audience success within the fastest growing sector of the media industry. For more, go to superleague.com .

Investor Relations Contact:

Shannon Devine/ Mark Schwalenberg

MZ North America

Main: 203-741-8811

[email protected]

Media Contact

Gillian Sheldon

[email protected]



