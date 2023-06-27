%3Cb%3EBoston+Properties%2C+Inc.%3C%2Fb%3E (NYSE: BXP), the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.98 per share of common stock for the period April 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023, payable on July 31, 2023 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 30, 2023.

