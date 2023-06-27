Peakstone Realty Trust (“Peakstone” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PKST), a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties, announced that the Company’s Board of Trustees has approved a distribution for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 in the amount of $0.225 per common share that is payable on July 17, 2023 to holders of record of the Company’s common shares on June 30, 2023.

About Peakstone Realty Trust

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations. As of May 31, 2023, Peakstone’s wholly-owned portfolio consists of 18.7 million square feet across 24 states in primarily high-growth, strategic coastal and sunbelt markets.

Additional information is available at www.pkst.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). The Company intends for all such forward-looking statements to be covered by the applicable safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” or “potential” or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases which are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and which do not relate solely to historical matters. You can also identify forward-looking statements by discussions of strategy, plans or intentions. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect the Company's current views about future events and are subject to numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and changes in circumstances that may cause the Company's actual results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those set forth or contemplated in the forward-looking statements: general economic and financial conditions; market volatility; inflation; any potential recession or threat of recession; interest rates; the impact of the work-from-home trends; recent and ongoing disruption in the debt and banking markets; occupancy, rent deferrals and the financial condition of the Company’s tenants; whether work-from-home trends or other factors will impact the attractiveness of industrial and/or office assets; whether we will be successful in renewing leases as they expire; future financial and operating results, plans, objectives, expectations and intentions; expected sources of financing and the availability and attractiveness of the terms of any such financing; legislative and regulatory changes that could adversely affect our business; our future capital expenditures, operating expenses, net income, operating income, cash flow and developments and trends of the real estate industry; whether we will be successful in the pursuit of our business plan, including any dispositions; whether we will succeed in our investment objectives; any fluctuation and/or volatility of the trading price of our common shares; risks associated with our dependence on key personnel whose continued service is not guaranteed; and other factors, including those risks disclosed in “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. While forward-looking statements reflect the Company's good faith beliefs, assumptions and expectations, they are not guarantees of future performance. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Furthermore, the Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement. The Company cautions investors not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230620235165/en/