Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dates for Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

23 minutes ago
Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE: APLE) (the “Company” or “Apple Hospitality”) today announced that it plans to report second quarter 2023 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, August 3, 2023, and host a conference call for investors and interested parties at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, August 4, 2023, to discuss the results.

The conference call will be accessible by telephone and the internet. To access the call, participants from within the U.S. should dial 844-825-9789, and participants from outside the U.S. should dial 412-317-5180. Participants may also access the call via live webcast by visiting the Investor Information section of the Company's website at+ir.applehospitalityreit.com.

A replay of the call will be available from approximately 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time on August 4, 2023, through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on August 18, 2023. To access the replay, the domestic dial-in number is 844-512-2921, the international dial-in number is 412-317-6671, and the passcode is 10180136. In addition, an archive of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for a limited time.

About Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality’s portfolio consists of 220 hotels with approximately 29,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states. Concentrated with industry-leading brands, the Company’s portfolio consists of 96 Marriott-branded hotels, 119 Hilton-branded hotels, four Hyatt-branded hotels and one independent hotel. For more information, please visit www.applehospitalityreit.com.

For additional information or to receive press releases by email, visit www.applehospitalityreit.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230620089363/en/

