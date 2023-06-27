Illinois American Water, a subsidiary of American Water, announced today the acquisition of the Village of Tolono water and wastewater systems for $9.416 million. The newly acquired systems add approximately 1,295 water and 1,254 wastewater customers to the Company’s eastern Illinois service area.

“Our team is excited to expand our services and directly serve our new customers in Tolono,” said Rebecca Losli, president of Illinois American Water. “Since 2020 we have had the privilege of partnering with 12 communities across Illinois through acquisitions, sharing our expertise and making critical investments in aging systems.”

According to Village of Tolono Mayor Rob Murphy, the sale of the water and wastewater systems to Illinois American Water, “will provide the residents of Tolono with industry experts focused on upgrading the water and wastewater systems.” He continued, “The Village will benefit from capital investments which will allow the Village an opportunity for community development and growth.”

Illinois American Water is planning to invest approximately $17 million in the first five years of ownership to upgrade the Village of Tolono water and wastewater systems. Work will include replacing water meters, water mains, fire hydrants and wastewater main. Improvements to lift stations, including replacing pumps, will improve wastewater system reliability. Safety and security systems will also be upgraded. Illinois American Water also plans to design and construct a new wastewater treatment plant to support system reliability and community growth.

Brian Wiemers, senior manager of operations for Illinois American Water’s Eastern Division said, “We are happy to directly serve Tolono residents. We are looking forward to supporting the community and partnering with the Village of Tolono. We appreciate the Village’s trust and confidence in our team.”

New customers will receive an Illinois American Water welcome packet in the mail. This packet includes information about online account management, billing and more. To learn more about Illinois American Water and hear from communities the company has partnered with, visit Partnering with Us under About Us at www.illinoisamwater.com.

About Illinois American Water

Illinois American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and wastewater services to approximately 1.3 million people. American Water also operates a quality control and research laboratory in Belleville.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs approximately 6,500 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to an estimated 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable, and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and diversityataw.com. Follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230620626428/en/