Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LW) issued its fourth annual Environmental, Social, Governance (ESG) report today, reporting progress against 2030 ESG goals. The report provides updates on the company’s performance during its fiscal year 2022.

“We’re making investments in people, processes and new ideas to drive progress against our 2030 goals,” said Mike Smith, Chief Operating officer, Lamb Weston. “Our team is focused on making meaningful changes to secure a long-term future.”

The report provides critical updates on metrics in three key areas of focus:

People: investing in the development and wellbeing of team members and providing for the communities where the company operates.

Food: offering customers and consumers safe, high quality potato products, made responsibly.

Planet: reducing environmental impact and conserving natural resources through forward-looking agricultural programs and efficient manufacturing.

The full ESG Report, including disclosure against key ESG initiatives and progress against 2030 goals, is available now at https%3A%2F%2Fesg.lambweston.com.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston is a leading supplier of frozen potato, sweet potato, appetizer and vegetable products to restaurants and retailers around the world. For more than 70 years, Lamb Weston has led the industry in innovation, introducing inventive products that simplify back-of-house management for its customers and make things more delicious for their customers. From the fields where Lamb Weston potatoes are grown to proactive customer partnerships, Lamb Weston always strives for more and never settles. Because, when we look at a potato, we see possibilities. Learn more about us at lambweston.com.

