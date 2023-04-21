To say the real estate market has changed over the last year is an understatement. Volatility and uncertainty in the market have added to reasons why consumers value streamlined, tech-enabled real estate solutions. Offerpad (NYSE: OPAD), a leading real estate tech company built to simplify home buying and selling, has been providing consumers options when it comes to how they buy and sell a home since 2015. Its most recent customer service rating of 92%1 confirms the company’s services are filling a vital void in today’s fluctuating marketplace.

In fact, in its recently updated rankings of the country’s top six iBuyers, Clever2 rated Offerpad #1 for being “the most flexible, has the best customer service, and also offers free+local+moves.”

Customers seeking speed, convenience, knowledge

In the massive and evolving $2.3T3 real estate market, customer service plays a pivotal role, especially in an industry that’s becoming increasingly more technology driven. In research+from+PwC nearly 80% of American consumers point to speed, convenience, knowledgeable help and friendly service as the most important elements of a positive customer experience. Offerpad combines those elements and works continually to ensure its proprietary technology platform complements the human side of the customer experience – one of the company’s key differentiators in the real estate space.

“Offerpad is here for one reason – to help our customers with one of life’s most important decisions: buying and selling a home,” emphasized Offerpad VP of Customer Experience, Joe O’Donnell. “Our innovation and creativity are redefining residential real estate, but it’s our people who bring it all home for our customers.

“It’s not just a business or transactional relationship we build with customers – it's personal, because homes are personal. That’s how we build customer loyalty. And we’re extremely proud that our customer satisfaction rating bears that out quarter after quarter and, more importantly, customer after customer.”

The perfect solution

Offerpad helps customers choose their best way to sell their home with options including competitive cash+offers for a shortened sale cycle or listing with perks like home improvement advances with no up-front costs to help maximize their sale price. By bundling+Offerpad+services with a home loan through Offerpad+Mortgage%2C+LLC (where available), customers can even save up to $4,000 on their transactions.*

“Offerpad was the perfect solution for selling my home,” said Fenton, MO homeowner Lucas G. in his five-star review of Offerpad. “Trying to stage my home with three young kids was going to be next to impossible. Offerpad gave me a great price for my home and the flexibility to make the move to my new home amazing.”

“Has to be to smoothest home selling process around. I was able to move up my closing date with no worries, and the staff was super friendly and always available to answer any questions we had.” Melissa W. |Locust, NC

About Offerpad

Offerpad’s mission is to deliver the best home buying and selling experience. From cash offers and flexible listing options to mortgages and buyer services, Offerpad has been helping homeowners since 2015. We pair our local expertise in residential real estate with proprietary technology to put you in control of the process and help find the right solution that fits your needs. Visit Offerpad.com for more information.

