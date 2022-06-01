PR Newswire

NEW YORK, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE: S) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

Class Period: June 1, 2022 to June 1, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 7, 2023

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that SentinelOne, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company lacked effective internal controls over accounting and financial reporting; (2) as a result, the Company's Annualized Recurring Revenue ("ARR") was overstated; (3) as a result, the Company's guidance was overstated; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you have suffered a loss in SentinelOne you have until August 7, 2023 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status.

If you purchased SentinelOne securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

For additional information about the S lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/sentinelone-lawsuit-loss-submission-form?id=41016&from=4.

