TROY, Mich., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Editorial Advisory and Securities Review Committee of BetterInvesting Magazine today announced Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE: CCI) as its "Stock to Study" and Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE: KMI) as its "Undervalued Stock" in the September 2023 issue for investors' informational and educational use.

"With graduation season complete and students leaving for campus, young parents are reminded that substantial educational expenses may arrive sooner than expected. Because children grow up quickly, time is of the essence when it comes to saving for college. No time is better than the present to dig deeper into investing for college, whether you're just starting or adding to an account," said Ken Zendel, CEO of National Association of Investors (NAIC), the parent organization of BetterInvesting.

To help you along your way, BetterInvesting has a number of free resources including: https://www.betterinvesting.org/learn-about-investing/investor-education/college-saving/investment-strategies-in-saving-for-college

Check the September 2023 issue of BetterInvesting Magazine for more details about the latest stocks. Non-members can utilize the limited, trial version of the BetterInvesting online stock selection and analysis tools to study the investment potential of Crown Castle International Corp. and Kinder Morgan Inc. by viewing their fundamental data and applying judgments.

Committee members are Robert M. Bilkie, Jr., CFA; Daniel J. Boyle, CFA; Marisa Bradbury, CFA; Philip Keating, CFA; Walter J. Kirchberger, CFA; and Anne Nichols, CFA.

As stated, the BetterInvesting committee's Stock to Study and Undervalued Stock choices are for the informational and educational uses of investors. They are not to be considered as endorsed or recommended for purchase by NAIC/BetterInvesting. BetterInvesting urges investors to educate themselves about the stock market so they can make informed decisions about stock purchases. Investors should conduct their own review and analysis of any company of interest using the Stock Selection Guide before making an investment decision.

About BetterInvesting:

BetterInvesting™, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit, investment education organization, has been empowering everyday Americans since 1951. Also known as the National Association of Investors™ (NAIC®), we have helped more than 5 million people from all walks of life learn how to improve their financial future. BetterInvesting provides unbiased, in-depth investing education and powerful online stock analysis tools to create successful lifelong investors. BetterInvesting staff, along with a dedicated community of volunteers across America, teach the organization's principles and time-tested methodology to individuals and investment clubs. For more information about BetterInvesting, please visit www.betterinvesting.org

