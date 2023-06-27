Groupe LSL Pharma Update on Increased Production Capacity and Anticipated Sales Growth

Author's Avatar
46 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

BOUCHERVILLE, Quebec, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GROUPE LSL PHARMA INC (TSXV: LSL) - Groupe LSL Pharma Inc. ("the Company" or " LSL Pharma Group "), a Canadian integrated pharmaceutical company, is pleased to announce that its total annual production capacity will be increased by approximately 35% to 40% as early as 2023, and further for 2024 and 2025, with its new facility in La Pocatière and a series of manufacturing optimizations in Upton. The Company would also like to point out that its Management's Discussion and Analysis and its unaudited consolidated financial statements for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 were filed on SEDAR on May 30, 2023.

"The first quarter of 2023 was a period of transformation for LSL Pharma Group, as we began trading as a publicly traded company and made significant progress in expanding the manufacturing footprint and capacity of our two business units," said François Roberge, President and CEO of LSL Pharma Group. "We are pleased with the improvement in profitability achieved in the first quarter, which is typically our weakest quarter of the year, and we are particularly excited about the increased output at our new LSL Laboratory ("LSL") plant and the upcoming increase in Steri-Med's production capacity. The continued and significant increase in our production capacity will enable us to further expand our product offering and satisfy a broad customer base."

CAPACITY INCREASE UPDATE

Since the beginning of May 2023, the Company has occupied a new state-of-the-art plant in La Pocatière. Production at the new plant will gradually ramp up until the end of the year. In view of the increased capacity, LSL Pharma Group expects revenues from existing customers to grow by more than 15% a year over the next few years.

In parallel, capacity optimization initiatives at the Steri-Med plant in Upton, Quebec, are progressing according to plan, which should double capacity by the end of 2023. The Company also plans to add a new manufacturing line towards the end of 2024, which could further double production capacity and enable the development of new products to fuel organic growth.

"This double expansion will play a key role in organic sales growth of around $5 million annually. The LSL site expansion enables us to broaden our product offering, adding new natural health products to our private label business and developing new customers. It will also enable us to pursue our expansion into new international markets, such as the United States and Europe. At the same time, Steri-Med's additional capacity will accelerate our penetration of the vast US market for sterile ointments in the first instance, and subsequently for eye drops. Finally, given our solid financial position, we remain on the lookout for strategic acquisitions that will enable us to further expand our product portfolio," added Mr. Roberge.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release may contain forward-looking information as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "continue" or similar terminology. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict, that could cause actual results or performance to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those identified in the Corporation’s filings with Canadian securities regulatory authorities such as legislative or regulatory developments, intensifying competition, technological change and general economic conditions. All forward-looking statements presented herein should be considered in conjunction with such filings.

Readers should not put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. No assurances can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do occur, the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company could differ materially from the results expressed in, or implied by, any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking information in this news release speaks as of the date of this news release. The Company does not undertake to update any such forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as required by law.

ABOUT LSL PHARMA INC.

LSL Pharma Group is an integrated Canadian pharmaceutical company specializing in the development, manufacture and distribution of high-quality natural health products and dietary supplements in solid dosage forms, as well as high-quality sterile ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. For further information, please visit www.laboratoirelsl.com and www.sterimedpharma.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CONTACT :
François Roberge, President and CEO
Telephone: 514 664-7700
E-mail: [email protected]


LSL-Pharma-Group-Inc-.png

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.