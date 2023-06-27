Both leaders will spearhead product innovation as the company continues unprecedented growth

BRISBANE, Australia, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tritium DCFC Limited (Tritium) (Nasdaq: DCFC), a global leader in direct current (DC) fast chargers for electric vehicles (EVs), today announced that Glen Bethel has been named the company’s Chief Technology Officer and Brian Johns its Vice President of Product Development. Both leaders bring decades of product development and advanced technology experience to expand and enhance Tritium’s product offerings and continue the company’s history of world-leading technology development.





“Tritium is continuing to attract world-class talent to join its leadership team on the strength of our profile, technology, and market share in the evolving EV fast charger industry,” said Tritium CEO Jane Hunter. “Throughout their careers, both leaders have a proven record of driving technology innovation to deliver business results. Glen and Brian’s contributions will help cement the company’s technology leadership position and support Tritium in reaching our goal of becoming the world’s leading fast charger company.”





As CTO, Bethel will oversee the company’s software development, test and release, information communication technology, communications engineering, data services, cyber security, modeling, and simulation.





“Since the early days of my career, I’ve been passionate about driving change and continuous improvement through technology leadership, research and development, and operational excellence,” said Bethel. “We’re at an exciting inflection point in the fast charger industry. I’m eager for the opportunity to continue advancing Tritium’s industry-leading technology as we accelerate the e-mobility transition across the globe.”





Bethel joined Tritium in January 2022 and most recently served as the company's Vice President of Operations Engineering. He brings to Tritium a deep expertise in electronics and systems engineering, computer science, software development, and systems integration, including senior engineering roles at Boeing Defence Australia leading research and development and developing and integrating capabilities into the Loyal Wingman project. Bethel also has complex modelling and simulation expertise through past roles with Boeing Defence as the Technical Lead for the Systems Analysis Laboratory and from his tenure as the CIO Land Warfare Development Centre in the Australian Army, in which he also served for over 20 years in electronics and systems engineering roles.



As the company’s new Vice President of Product Development, Johns will lead new product development and introduction to manufacturing, as well as the company’s product roadmap.



“I’ve always thrived in roles where I can put people and processes together from initial concept, through new product introduction, manufacturing, and production, ultimately delighting and inspiring stakeholders,” Johns said. “I look forward to joining the Tritium team, where I can apply my passion for building best-in-class products to the critical mission of electrifying transportation worldwide.”





Johns joins Tritium with more than 20 years of experience in Australia and across Asia, developing engineered product solutions for industries including consumer appliances, industrial, automotive, military, and medical. Johns is an industrial engineer with deep product development and design for manufacture experience. He most recently served as General Manager of Product, Innovation, Engineering, Quality, and Development for Disc Brakes Australia and previously as Technical Director and CTO (Hong Kong/China) of Innova Products.



