NEW YORK, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that it is investigating allegations that NovoCure Limited ("NovoCure") (NASDAQ: NVCR) violated federal securities laws.

CURRENT INVESTIGATION DETAILS:On June 6, 2023, NovoCure issued a press release announcing "positive results" from the Phase 3 LUNAR clinical trial evaluating the use of its Tumor Treating Fields ("TTFields") therapy together with standard therapies for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. Despite reporting that patients receiving TTFields combined with standard therapies achieved median overall survival ("OS") of 13.2 months, compared to 9.9 months for patients treated only with standard therapies, analysts noted that the therapy was tested in patients who worsened following chemotherapy, which is no longer the standard of care in lung cancer, and that most patients first receive immune checkpoint inhibitors ("ICIs"). Although the Company stated that there was a "profound OS benefit" with a subgroup of patients who received ICIs, only a few patients (66) were treated with ICIs. On this news, NovoCure's ordinary share price fell $35.51 per share, or 43.04%, to close at $47.00 per share on June 6, 2023.

For additional information about the potential claims on behalf of NVCR investors, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899

