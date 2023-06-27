Amy Weaver, President and CFO of Salesforce Inc, Sells 24,281 Shares

Author's Avatar
48 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Amy Weaver, President and Chief Financial Officer of Salesforce Inc (

CRM, Financial), sold 24,281 shares of the company's stock on June 16, 2023. This insider sale comes amidst a year of significant insider selling activity for the company. In this article, we will take a closer look at Amy Weaver's role at Salesforce Inc, the company's business, and analyze the relationship between insider transactions and stock price.

Who is Amy Weaver of Salesforce Inc?

Amy Weaver is the President and Chief Financial Officer of Salesforce Inc, a leading provider of enterprise cloud computing solutions. She joined the company in 2017 as Executive Vice President and General Counsel and was promoted to her current role in 2021. Prior to joining Salesforce, Weaver held various leadership positions in legal and corporate affairs at companies such as Univar Solutions, Expedia, and Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP. As the President and CFO, Weaver plays a crucial role in shaping the company's financial strategy and overseeing its global operations.

Salesforce Inc's Business Description

Salesforce Inc is a global leader in customer relationship management (

CRM, Financial) software, providing a comprehensive suite of cloud-based solutions that help businesses connect with their customers, partners, and employees in new and innovative ways. The company's flagship product, Salesforce Customer 360, is an integrated CRM platform that enables businesses to manage sales, service, marketing, commerce, and more, all from a single, unified platform. With a focus on innovation and customer success, Salesforce has become an essential tool for businesses of all sizes and industries looking to drive growth and improve customer experiences.

Analysis of Insider Buy/Sell and the Relationship with Stock Price

Over the past year, Amy Weaver has sold a total of 32,097 shares and purchased 0 shares. This indicates a trend of insider selling for Weaver. The overall insider transaction history for Salesforce Inc shows that there have been 0 insider buys and 229 insider sells over the past year.

1671281988557864960.png

When analyzing the relationship between insider transactions and stock price, it is important to consider the context of these transactions. In the case of Salesforce Inc, the stock has experienced significant growth over the past few years, which could be a contributing factor to the high number of insider sells. However, it is also worth noting that the stock's price has been relatively stable in recent months, suggesting that insiders may be taking advantage of this stability to sell their shares.

Valuation

Shares of Salesforce Inc were trading for $212.35 apiece on the day of Amy Weaver’s recent sale. This gives the stock a market cap of $211.33 billion.

The price-earnings ratio is 570.97, which is higher than the industry median of 28.04 and higher than the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio.

With a price of $212.35 and a GuruFocus Value of $297.54, Salesforce Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.71. This means the stock is Modestly Undervalued based on its GF Value.

1671282143730335744.png

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus that is calculated based on the following three factors:

  • Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.
  • A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth.
  • Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, while there has been a trend of insider selling at Salesforce Inc over the past year, it is important to consider the context of these transactions and the company's overall performance. With a modestly undervalued stock price and a strong business model, Salesforce Inc remains an attractive investment opportunity for those looking to gain exposure to the growing CRM software market.

  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Disclosures

Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.