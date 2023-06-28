DANBURY, Conn., June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On June 23, Ethan Allen will hold its 7th annual Ethan Allen Day celebration at the company’s headquarters in Danbury, in addition to local events at Design Centers and manufacturing plants around North America.



“We’ve celebrated this important milestone since 2016, when the state of Vermont declared June 23 to be Ethan Allen Day,” said Farooq Kathwari, Chairman, President and CEO. “We are proud to honor the pioneering spirit of our namesake and to celebrate our 91-year heritage as a proud American brand.”

Ethan Allen was founded in 1932 and opened its first sawmill in Beecher Falls, Vt., in 1936. To this day, 75% of the furniture is made in Ethan Allen workshops in North America.

“When other businesses took their manufacturing overseas, we strengthened our commitment to manufacturing in North America,” Kathwari noted. “Even though our vision of American style continues to evolve, remaining close to home empowers us to offer an incredible array of styles and customization options to our clients, and to maintain our strong reputation for quality and personal service.”

In addition, many Ethan Allen Design Centers will partner with local charities, collecting nonperishable goods for community members in need. Those who wish to participate can contact their nearest Design Center for more information from now through July 31.

