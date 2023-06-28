CORNING, N.Y., June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corning Incorporated’s (: GLW) Board of Directors today announced that Thomas D. French, former senior partner and current senior partner emeritus with McKinsey & Company, has been appointed to Corning’s Board of Directors, effective June 20, 2023.



“Tom brings unique industry knowledge and expertise across technology-driven companies and in Corning’s key markets,” said Wendell P. Weeks, chairman and chief executive officer. “He will be an excellent asset to our diverse, accomplished, and engaged Board of Directors.”

Mr. French will serve on the board’s Audit Committee as well as its Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability Committee. He will hold office until Corning’s annual meeting of shareholders in the spring of 2024, at which time he will stand for election to a one-year term. His appointment brings the number of Corning directors to 16.

About Thomas D. French

Mr. French retired as a senior partner of McKinsey & Company in December 2019, and currently is senior partner emeritus. During his 33-year career with McKinsey, he served leading technology-driven industrial companies on issues of strategy, marketing, corporate governance, and organization design. He led the firm’s Global Marketing and Sales Practice for five years, the Americas Practice for seven years, and served on multiple firm governance committees. He is a trustee of several non-profit organizations.

Mr. French brings four decades of management consulting experience to the Board. In particular, he brings deep familiarity with how global, technology-driven companies approach strategic planning, digital transformation, customer engagement, organization design, innovation, and matters of governance. In his role leading McKinsey’s Global Marketing and Sales Practice, he gained unique insight into how innovation-driven industrial companies commercialize new technologies and build businesses. He is also deeply versed in the dynamics of Corning’s end markets, including telecommunications, display glass, advanced materials, and consumer electronics.

About Corning Incorporated

Corning (www.corning.com) is one of the world’s leading innovators in materials science, with a 170-year track record of life-changing inventions. Corning applies its unparalleled expertise in glass science, ceramic science, and optical physics along with its deep manufacturing and engineering capabilities to develop category-defining products that transform industries and enhance people’s lives. Corning succeeds through sustained investment in RD&E, a unique combination of material and process innovation, and deep, trust-based relationships with customers who are global leaders in their industries. Corning’s capabilities are versatile and synergistic, which allows the company to evolve to meet changing market needs, while also helping its customers capture new opportunities in dynamic industries. Today, Corning’s markets include optical communications, mobile consumer electronics, display, automotive, solar, semiconductors, and life sciences.

