SAN DIEGO, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins LLP reminds investors that a shareholder filed a class action on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Atlas Lithium Corporation ( ATLX) common stock between May 25, 2022 and May 3, 2023. Atlas Lithium, formerly known as Brazil Minerals, is a mineral exploration and development company with lithium projects and exploration properties in other critical and battery minerals, including nickel, rare earths, graphite, and titanium.



What is this Case About: Atlas Lithium Corporation ( ATLX, Financial) Misled Investors Regarding its Mining Capabilities and Conducted Deceptive Promotions to Inflate the Company's Stock

According to the complaint, throughout the class period, defendants failed to disclose that: (i) the Company overstated the success of its lithium mining and misrepresented the nature of its Brazilian mineral rights; (ii) in connection with these misrepresentations, Atlas Lithium conducted deceptive promotions to artificially inflate the value of the Company’s stock; (iii) the foregoing conduct was designed to allow CEO Fogassa and other Company insiders to sell shares back into the market for a profit before the true nature of Atlas Lithium’s business was revealed; and (iv) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

On May 4, 2023, Bleecker Street Research published a report entitled "Atlas Lithium ( ATLX, Financial): First Comes The Pump … Now Here Comes the Dump." The report described Atlas Lithium as a “pretender” and stated that “it resembles many of the characteristics of a pump and dump.” The report alleged that Atlas Lithium’s “predecessor company did a similar promotion before bagging retail investors”; that “Atlas Lithium’s CEO was previously associated with Hunter Wise Securities, a broker fined $105 million for claiming to sell physical gold that it didn’t have”; and that “[EF Hutton, a] similarly disastrous bank[,] handled ATLX’s most recent offering and uplisting in early January.” On this news, Atlas Lithium’s stock price fell $12.95 per share, or 43.34%, to close at $16.93 per share on May 4, 2023.

Shareholders who want to act as lead plaintiff for the class must file their papers by August 1, 2023. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

